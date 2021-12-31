3 horrifying Fortnite skins in existence (& 3 that everyone loves)

The craze of Fortnite is not only due to the awesome content it packs or the amazing storyline the game offers. It is also due to the amazing cosmetics and other in-game items that can be acquired from the Item Shop or the Battle Pass.

Many within the community are still eager to get their hands on as many interesting skins as they can, proving the unmatched craze for these cosmetics is still quite strong. Developer Epic Games has been steadily releasing skins for loopers ever since 2017. While most of these skins are amazing and creative, some of them have been downright scary and intimidating.

This article will list three of the most frightening skins in Fortnite. For comparison, it will also list three Fortnite skins that are loved by everyone.

Fortnite: List of horrifying Fortnite skins

1) Demogorgon

Quite possibly the scariest Fortnite skin out there, Demogorgon is enough to run shivers down any player's spine. This eerie reactive skin was part of the Stranger Things collaboration and was available for 1200 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

With a spooky skeletal body, the real horror of this particular skin was its terrifying head. Instead of a head, there was a giant fleshy flower-like structure with a series of sharp teeth all along its "petals," surely a sight meant to terrify enemy players.

2) Big Mouth

Keeping Big Mouth off this list would definitely be a mistake. This scary skin was part of the Fearsome Freaks set and was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. The skin was priced at 1500 V-Bucks and is one of the most horrifying skins ever released by Epic Games.

The skin was characterized by an unusually long tongue and two sets of sharp teeth ready to attack opponents. Instead of a normal head, it had an abnormally large mouth, the name 'Big Mouth' clearly justified owing to the wide opening between its two jaws.

3) Curdle Scream Leader

The list would certainly be incomplete without including a Fortnite skin from the infamous FortniteMares event. Curdle Scream Leader perfectly fits the bill as a horrifying Fortnite skin.

The skin was released in Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8 and could be bought for the price of 1200 V-Bucks.

Curdle Scream Leader skin brings the frightening essence of a zombie to the game. With its creepy face, distorted eyes, and ragged clothes, the skin was sure to intimidate and shock any player that came across it on the battlefield.

Three Fortnite skins that are loved by all

1) Midas

Midas has been one of the most popular characters in Fortnite from the very start. He has awed loopers with his good looks, abilities, and persistent determination to escape the loop.

Epic released the Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, placing it in Tier 100 of the Battle Pass. It was the ultimate reward gamers received upon grinding XP and ranking up the tiers in that season.

Over the course of time, Epic has released several variants of the popular skin. However, the original outfit remains the most loved cosmetic within the Fortnite community.

2) Catalyst

Catalyst was the tier 1 skin of the Fortnite Season X Battle Pass. This cosmetic came with quite a few selectable styles, making it quite popular among players.

Each and every style of the Catalyst was exquisite and the skin was incredibly fun to play with. Needless to say, it has been one of the most loved skins ever released in Fortnite.

3) Peely

Part of the Banana Bunch set, Peely was placed in Tier 47 of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8 Battle Pass. Even though players had to grind a significant amount of XP to get this outfit, it quickly became a fan favorite.

The childish but unique design featuring a banana skin has been synonymous with Fortnite ever since its introduction. There have been quite a few variants of Peely as well, but just like Midas, the original skin remains one of the most loved skins in Fortnite.

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

