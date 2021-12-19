How to get Frozen Peely skin early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season and the ongoing Winterfest 2021 are breaking Epic servers with old and new players logging in every day. The holiday event, which started a couple of days ago, has only added to the craze. Epic Games offers 14 days of free rewards each day for everyone who logs into the game.

Polar Peely, more commonly called Frozen Peely, is among the free Fortnite Winterfest 2021 rewards that seem to have gained a lot of traction among players, partially due to how cool he looks.

He has now started to appear in Sgt. Winter's Crackshot Cabin but is in a frozen state. This means that when the outer layer of ice completely melts, Polar Peely will be ready for you in-game. However, this whole process will take some time, probably more than a week.

The present will slowly melt over time and once it has fully melted Frozen Peely will be decrypted and available for you to claim for free.

This article dive into how to skip the queue and get your hands on the Polar Peely/Frozen Peely skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Steps to get the Frozen Peely skin Early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The charm and coolness of Polar Peely, aka Frozen Peely, has taken over the players, with many wanting to skip the wait and get the skin early. Thankfully, some Fortnite players have managed to find a way and here's an easy way to get the Frozen Peely skin Early in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1:

First, you will need a Discord account for this. You can create one quickly and then proceed further. You will need to join the AK47 Discord server. Here's a link to the server - AK47 Discord. Or open your Discord account, click on the Join Server button, type in about in the box, and proceed. Once you have joined the server, you will need to shoot a text to AK47. You can do so by clicking on their account and selecting the send message option. Type in the text - .login and click the "Log in to your Epic Games Account" link. This will link your account and be presented with dictionary code value. You will need to go back to the Discord server and type in -.login (with the code you copied earlier). Then, type in .winterfest and you will be shown all the Winterfest presents. Select the Polar Peely outfit from the dropdown menu and you will be gifted with the Frozen Peely skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Once you have done all the above steps, fire up Fortnite and select the Battle Royale mode and you will be offered the skin. This is how you can get the Polar Peely skin Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 early. Here's a video tutorial showing the same.

However, we recommend you do this trick on your secondary Fortnite account, as this might lead to Epic Games banning your account.

