How is the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin reactive? Free weapon wrap & all stages, explained

After a long wait of a year, the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin is finally available for purchase in the Item Shop. It costs 1,500 V-Bucks and comes with no other additional cosmetics, which is certainly rather odd given its price and rarity. Nevertheless, fans can finally don this skin and fit perfectly into the Fortnitemares theme.

The skin has two main reactive features which provide some cool visuals for certain items in-game. Much like the Purple Cubes, players will gain an aura themselves while wearing this outfit.

Fortnite Shadow Midas skin: Purple is the new Gold

Midas' skin has been a fan favorite for quite some time. Using the old Golden Agent style, the outfit would react with each kill, eventually giving the character a 24-karat gold finish. Similarly, weapons and items would also turn gold when picked up. Much like the Golden Mischief maker, the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin has some special effects of its own.

1) Shadow Effect

The Shadow Midas skin has an amazing feature known as the Shadow Effect. With every elimination, the shadow grows and slowly covers the player's entire body. It has three stages:

Stage 1: Only the right hand is covered first.

Stage 2: Followed by the upper torso.

Stage 3: Finally the entire body.

A total of three opponents will have to be eliminated to receive stage three of the Shadow Effect in-game and obviously, this effect will not carry over to the next match.

2) Shadow Wrap

The Shadow Wrap compliments the Shadow Effect perfectly. When weapons and utility items are picked up, they will gain the Shadow Wrap effect. They turn purple and stay that way until the player drops them.

Sadly, the Shadow Effect does not work on all items in-game. The cosmetic effect will extend to normal weapons and utility items only. It will not work on Sideways Weapons or on vehicles, except the Motorboat.

Is the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin worth it?

The Shadow Effect and Shadow Touch provide a stunning visual treat for fans. One creates a purple aura effect that covers Midas, while the other gives items and weapons a lovely purple glow. At the current price of 1,500 V-Bucks, the skin is definitely a bit pricey.

Nevertheless, the Fortnite Shadow Midas skin is worth the cost to "OG" players who have been around since Chapter 2 Season 2. Given that this is a seasonal outfit, it won't be back soon once it has been vaulted. Those interested in purchasing it should definitely do so now.

