Fortnitemares Cup 2021: Start date, free rewards, how to participate and more

Fortnitemares has officially arrived and brought a ton of changes to Fortnite including new NPCs and new challenges, as well as a brand new POI. With Fortnitemares being underway, Epic Games is now announcing a brand new cup: Fortnitemares Cup. Typically, cups in Fortnite are used to get people to try and win a free skin. This was done for J Balvin, Wonder Woman, and Gamora among others.

However, this cup won't be for a free skin, but it can help a player progress towards one. The new Cube Queen skin is a free reward for completing 20 different Horde Rush quests and luckily, this cup centers on Horde Rush instead of the Battle Royale mode. Here are all the details about the upcoming cup.

Full details about Fortnitemares 2021 Cup

Horde Rush Fortnite is a brand new mode that has debuted for Fortnitemares 2021. This is a game mode in which players are in close quarters with cube monsters and it's the setting for the latest Fortnite Cup.

Horde Rush will be the format for this cup rather than Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games says, "You’ll have from October 23 05:00 UTC until October 24 17:00 UTC to play five matches of Horde Rush in the Fortnitemares Cup with your three friends and earn as many points as possible - you won’t be able to fill so have your full Squad ready to go. Compete for a chance to earn Fortnitemares-themed in-game cosmetics."

The free cosmetics and related point thresholds are:

Loading Screen - 500 points

Feeling Wrathful Spray - 1000 points

Ghoul-d Game Emoticon - 2000 points

These can be earned with a squad, as this tournament won't be duos like many others have been before. In order to participate, players can visit the Compete tab in Fortnite on October 23 or October 24. The tournament lasts a little longer than the others because Horde Rush matches take much longer and Epic wants as many players as possible to participate.

Every 1,000 Horde Rush Fortnite points will only translate to 1 tournament point, so the leaderboard function will be the same as in previous tournaments. Qualifying players can only earn one of each reward, even if they are present in other tournament squads.

