Fortnitemares 2021: Fortnite Shadow Midas skin release date leaks ahead of time

When it comes to skins and characters that are hyped in Fortnite, none are more popular than the golden mischief maker, Midas. After nearly breaking the loop, and accidentally triggering an island-wide tsunami, he was eaten by a shark and was never seen again.

Although he did return to the island during Fortnitemares 2020 in shadow form, the skin was never released to the public, and he remained an NPC during the event. But this time around, the Shadow Midas skin may just have a release date.

🟪JokerSkull🟪blevin the cube fan @JokerPika12 @HYPEX Epic knew to save the best for last! Midas is a moneymaker for Epic, especially with his lore. I knew they’d save him for last, to hype those up, make them lose hope on his return, then surprise them with Him! Can’t wait, and hoping he brings lore @HYPEX Epic knew to save the best for last! Midas is a moneymaker for Epic, especially with his lore. I knew they’d save him for last, to hype those up, make them lose hope on his return, then surprise them with Him! Can’t wait, and hoping he brings lore https://t.co/F46wzT0T7j

Shadow Midas skin may release during the Fortnite 18.30 update

During the Fortnite 18.20 update, Shadow Midas got a little update of his own. One of his purple glowing arms was changed to gold and the file was added back to the game.

Although the skin was updated, leakers at the time were still skeptical as to what this could mean. While fans speculated about the possibility of the skin finally being released, leakers were more grounded and stated that this was only an update for the NPC.

HYPEX @HYPEX SHADOW MIDAS GOT UPDATED!He now has a Gold Hand & Dark Hand! SHADOW MIDAS GOT UPDATED!He now has a Gold Hand & Dark Hand! https://t.co/zKyB42weYy

However, after further updates began dropping, and Fortnitemare 2021 cards began to be revealed or decrypted before time, one major card with a golden hand on it remained unknown.

It could swing either way, and players may get a new Marigold skin, but that may not be the case based on the latest information. According to HYPEX, the golden mischief maker may once again set foot on the island, not as NPC, but as a skin for players to purchase from the item shop.

HYPEX @HYPEX And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! And for those who don't know or missed it, THERE IS a Shadow Midas card, it's just saved for the last Fortnitemares update (18.30) which is next Tuesday! https://t.co/zZ1N6ij0GI

While this information has to be taken with a pinch of salt, once the Shadow Midas card flips over following the Fortnite 18.30 update, there is a strong possibility that the skin will finally be added to the game a year after it was first showcased.

However, even before this can happen, a few fans are worried that Epic Games may not include the original Fortnitemares 2020 Shadow Midas style given that one purple hand was replaced with a golden one.

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald @HYPEX

Otherwise it feels like they're trolling us after we've been asking for FNmares Midas to be released since Ch2S4. @FortniteGame I hope Epic will include OG Fortnitemares Shadow Midas style from 2020 with 2 purple hands + more particle effect overlay, & this one with 1 gold hand!Otherwise it feels like they're trolling us after we've been asking for FNmares Midas to be released since Ch2S4. @HYPEX @FortniteGame I hope Epic will include OG Fortnitemares Shadow Midas style from 2020 with 2 purple hands + more particle effect overlay, & this one with 1 gold hand!

Otherwise it feels like they're trolling us after we've been asking for FNmares Midas to be released since Ch2S4.

As of now, with a few more days to go before the Fortnite 18.30 update on October 26, players will have to be patient and hope for the best. While the chances of the Shadow Midas skin being added to the item shop are high, players should not get their hopes up too soon, lest they be disappointed.

