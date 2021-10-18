Top 5 Fortnite characters who could actually use the Infinity Gauntlet

Considered by many to be the most powerful weapon in the Fortnite Metaverse, the Infinity Gauntlet holds the power to change reality itself. While Thanos can indeed wield it without much concern, the question is, "Could others wield it as well with impunity?"

Well, as it so happens, there are a few characters from the game who could indeed wield the Infinity Gauntlet, and snap their fingers at will. However, some of them may not survive.

Mikey @MikeDulaimi @FortniteGame Can we get a memorial with the infinity Gauntlet somewhere to commemorate Stan Lee? (Via u/Samatari22) @FortniteGame Can we get a memorial with the infinity Gauntlet somewhere to commemorate Stan Lee? (Via u/Samatari22) https://t.co/lhyQCXu4UK

Potential characters who can use the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite

5) Fishstick

Fishstick has done it all. He's been there since the "OG" days, and despite dying in the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comics, he's never really gone. Going back to the matter at hand, the answer to the question of whether or not Fishstick can use the Infinity Gauntlet is yes.

Based on in-depth research and analytical data secured by Imagined Order scientists, thanks to the Fishism cells located within Fishstick's gene, he can indeed use the Infinity Gauntlet, but only once and no more.

4) Omega

Rust9K #JonesyForNextSmash @Rust9K Hello there guys just a reminder I have a fully maxd out Omega Skin from season 4 of fortnite Also I'm single 6'2 17 panromantic and plays with legos Hello there guys just a reminder I have a fully maxd out Omega Skin from season 4 of fortnite Also I'm single 6'2 17 panromantic and plays with legos https://t.co/juhtZkCsfR

As the name suggests, Omega is the end. Given his prowess on the battlefield and battle-hardened stature, he may be able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet, and in fact use it as well.

With a protective suit to absorb the sudden shock of the Infinity Gems, once wielded, Omega could truly become one of the most powerful characters in the Fortnite Metaverse.

3) Dark Bomber

While Fishstick and Omega may struggle to cope with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, Dark Bomber won't even break a sweat. With the power of the Purple Cube coursing through her veins, she probably wouldn't even need the Gauntlet to wield the stones.

One can only imagine the raw power that she would possess. On one side, the power of a sentient embued with her, and on the other six of the most powerful objects in the Metaverse.

2) The Foundation

🟪JokerSkull🟪blevin the cube fan @JokerPika12 @FortniteGame The Foundation Walking out of the Ocean like a boss, After 100 days of being trapped in the Zero point and Spire without looping, Knocked out by the Aliens, rifted to Gotham, being at the Bottom of the Ocean for MONTHS, and waking up a month ago. @FortniteGame The Foundation Walking out of the Ocean like a boss, After 100 days of being trapped in the Zero point and Spire without looping, Knocked out by the Aliens, rifted to Gotham, being at the Bottom of the Ocean for MONTHS, and waking up a month ago. https://t.co/pKy0TllJeT

Although little is known about The Foundation, it can be said with certainty that he would be able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet with the utmost of ease. With the power of the stones, he would finally be able to locate Geno and The Sisters, and break the loop once and for all.

1) Valkyrie

As stated in Norse mythology, Valkyrie is a female figure who can choose those who may die in battle and those who may live to see another day. They also symbolize feminine power and prestige.

Given the above facts, it's pretty evident that not only would she be able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet, but would probably have no use for it as well. Nonetheless, she remains one of the most powerful characters to be added to the game.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win in a fight against Thanos? Jonesy. Bushranger. 3 votes so far