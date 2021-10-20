How to claim all free Horde Rush rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Horde Rush LTM is back for Fortnitemares 2021 in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Compared to the last time this LTM appeared, things have really improved. With the new Sideways weapon, the lumbering Caretaker, and it just being more fun overall, celebrations for the spooky season have really kicked off in-game.

But what would celebrations be without rewards offered to loopers who manage to slow down the ever-increasing spread of corruption? Owing to this, players who compete in the Horde Rush LTM can indeed claim some amazing cosmetic rewards in-game by completing a few challenges.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Cubic chaos, hordes of creatures, and the galaxy’s greatest monster hunter, @arianagrande with Spooky Smallz!What else is in the #Fortnitemares cards this week? Cubic chaos, hordes of creatures, and the galaxy’s greatest monster hunter, @arianagrande with Spooky Smallz!What else is in the #Fortnitemares cards this week? https://t.co/Bc8lWId6FQ

Earn three cosmetic rewards, including the Thinking Juice Back Bling, from Horde Rush LTM event in Fortnite

As mentioned above, players will have to complete a few tasks before claiming the rewards. Most of these challenges will have to be completed within the Horde Rush LTM itself.

Although they may seem numerous in nature, over the two-week duration of the LTM, players should be able to complete them with ease. To increase the pace at which these tasks can be completed, it's recommended that players play with their friends to utilize party assist.

List of all Horde Rush challenges:

Collect Candy (0/15)

Eliminate an opponent with a Pumpkin Launcher (0/1)

Get headshots on enemies (0/300)

Collect score multipliers (0/6)

Eliminate ranged enemies (0/250)

Open chests (0/50)

Deal damage to enemies (0/100000)

Land while riding a Witch's Broomstick (0/5)

Eliminate enemies (0/1500)

Eliminate poison or exploding enemies from at least 5m away (0/25)

Destroy enemy spawners (0/6)

Earn a x50 KO combo (0/50)

Deal pickaxe damage to enemy spawners (0/3000)

Beat Horde Rush (0/1)

The above challenges are mini challenges and yield no rewards in general. Nonetheless, players will have to complete them in order to progress towards unlocking the rewards.

Aside from these mini challenges, players will also have to complete some harder and more grueling ones to complete all the tasks. These are rather difficult in nature and may take multiple attempts to complete:

Complete 20 Horde Rush quests (0/20)

Earn a Team Score of at least 400,000 (0/400,000)

Earn 2,000,000 combined team points (0/2,000,000)

Upon completing all the mini quests and the three main quests, players will receive three cosmetic rewards from the Fortnitemares 2021 Horde Rush event. They are:

Cube Queen (Banner Icon)

Cuddle Scream (Leader Spray)

Thinking Juice (Back Bling)

Readers can watch this video for more information:

