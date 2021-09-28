Where to find Big Mouth in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of Fortnite's returning NPCs has recently been added to the battle royale game, making another appearance since Chapter 2 Season 1. Big Mouth is an NPC and skin purchasable for 1,500 V-Bucks that came as a part of the Fearsome Freaks set.

Now, Big Mouth has dropped back onto the Fortnite map for players to find and interact with during a match. His character resembles exactly what his name portrays: a big, toothy mouth in place of a head that looks like it could devour other Fortnite characters whole.

Fortnite's Big Mouth waits for players at the Pizza Pit

To find Big Mouth, Fortnite players should immediately head to the orchard right above Corny Crops. Look across the street to where the famous Pizza Pit stands and travel to the back of the building in the kitchen.

From there, players will see Big Mouth with that iconic gaping mouth and players must then interact with him for the quests. Big Mouth is needed for the punchcard challenges to initiate the quest chain, and he offers players a Slurp Mushroom for Gold Bars in addition to the option of enabling a Prop Disguise.

The Tooth Ache quest chain will instantly be activated for eager Fortnite players itching to grab large chunks of XP. These quests will have players traveling all across the map performing simple tasks that mainly include searching chests, ammo crates, and more.

Luckily, one of the quests is close to Steel Farm, where players will have to find and open regular chests. Next, Fortnite players must head to Dirty Docks to search for ammo crates to loot. The remaining quests don't require a specific location to complete and are relatively easy given that the player can survive long enough to find the proper chests.

Be on the look out at Pizza Pit for enemies, as many players are surging in waves to find Big Mouth and initiate the Tooth Ache quest chain.

