All new Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Big Mouth, Grim Fable, Nitehare, and Raven

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw Epic rolling out the fan-favorite Punchcard system to the game. Players are given the opportunity to earn considerable amounts of XP by completing these quests in the game.

Epic recently released the v18.10 update for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This new update brings forth some exciting new items to the game, including a new set of Punchcard quests.

Since loopers will get the chance to earn a good amount of XP by completing these, they are quite eager to know about the complete list of Punchcard quests.

This article will reveal the list of Punchcard quests that have been released.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Punchcard Quests following v18.10 update

Each season, Epic rolls out a unique Battle Pass that has several cosmetics and in-game items. These items and skins can be unlocked by ranking up the tiers by grinding massive amounts of XP in the game.

Although performing simple actions in the game offers a consistent amount of XP, they are generally very little in quantity. Therefore, players depend upon the various quests and challenges that the developers release in the game.

The Punchcard quests are a great way to earn a good amount of XP to rank up and unlock the Battle Pass rewards.

Data miners have revealed that Epic has released four new sets of Punchcard quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for gamers to complete. These new Punchcard quests include Big Mouth, Grim Fable, Nitehare, and Raven NPC and consist of five challenges each.

Gamers will be required to complete 20 quests in total. Each of these quests rewards them with 30,000 XP. Therefore, players will be looking at a total of 600,000 XP rewards that can be claimed in the game.

The challenges are quite easy to complete, and players will only need a little time to claim their rewards in the game.

Quests for the Big Mouth NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are given below:

Open Chests in Steel Farm (0/2) Search an Ice Machine (0/1) Open Ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/2) Buy a health item from a Mending Machine (0/1) Search a supply drop (0/1)

Quests for the Grim Fable NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are given below:

Hide in a haystack at Corny Crops (0/1) Destroy beds in Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park (0/3) Collect a Harpoon gun (0/1) Hunt a wolf (0/1) Emote within 10m of wildlife (0/1)

Quests for the Nitehare NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are given below:

Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground (0/1) Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site (0/1) Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters (0/100) Damage an opponent with a Grenade (0/25) Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideways (0/1)

Quests for the Raven NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are given below:

Destroy Sideways Rocks (0/2) launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways (0/1) Eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways 15 seconds after gliding (0/3) Get headshots from above (0/2) Destroy chests with a harvesting tool (0/2)

