All upcoming NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has gone all out with the NPCs and Battle Pass skins in the game, and the results have been brilliant so far. This season has seen some of the fan-favorite NPCs like Toona Fish, Charlotte, and Dusk.

Popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey has some good news for all Fortnite fans. The title reportedly has approximately 23 more NPCs lined up for players in Season 8.

Some of these NPCs do not even have an official game name yet and are just codes.

iFireMonkey reveals 23 new NPCs for Fortnite Season 8

The popular data miner revealed 23 new NPCs for the new season of Fortnite. The NPCs might also appear in the form of character skins. Here are all 23 NPCs who will make an appearance in Season 8 as the season progresses.

Big Mouth

Critter Maniac

Critter Raven

Dire

8-Ball

Ember

Giggle

Grim Fable

Hush

Malcore

Moisty Merman

Nitehare

Prisoner

Ragsy

Raven

Rust Lord

Shadow Ops

Sledgehammer

Sunrise Palace

Wrath

Tsuki

York

This brings the total number of NPCs in the game to 39 so far. Furthermore, York is allegedly the codename for the Ghostbusters NPC, so loopers might see a continuation of the Ghostbusters collaboration in Fortnite.

It is speculated that these NPCs will also have their Punch Card questlines, which gives players a lot to look forward to in the upcoming days in Season 8.

The release date for these NPCs is speculated to be along with future updates in the season, like v18.00 and the following updates.

Punch Card quests have been fascinating for players so far as it acts as an exciting and challenging way for players to earn XP and other rewards in Fortnite. Some of the most popular Punch Card questlines in Fortnite Season 8 right now are the Mushroom Master questline and the J. B. Chimpanski War Effort questline.

With the addition of additional Punch Card quests in the game, loopers have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar