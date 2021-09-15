Fortnite Season 8 J.B. Chimpanski War Effort questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

J.B. Chimpanski is heading the war effort in Fortnite Season 8 and needs some help getting things to fight back against corruption. Although a bit of monkey business is allowed, he runs a serious operation.

Players wanting to help out can learn how to strengthen the islands' defense and earn some experience points in the process. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Donate a War Effort Donation box (0/1) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Deliver a car to the Weather Station (0/1) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Harvest metal from an Alien Crash site (0/100) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Talk to Characters (0/3) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Interact with a mounted turret (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 J.B. Chimpanski War Effort questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 J.B. Chimpanski War Effort questline challenges

There are five stages in the J.B. Chimpanski War Effort questline. To begin the challenge, players must first interact with J.B. Chimpanski, who is located at Weather Station, which is south of Catty Corner.

Making a small contribution to the Fortnite war effort will go a long way in fighting back against the corruption that's spreading. To complete the first stage of this challenge, players will have to donate one of the many War Effort donation boxes located on the island.

Stage 2: Deliver a car to the Weather Station (0/1) - 14,000 XP

While there are many locations from which cars can be obtained, the two best locations would be Lazy Lake and Retail Row. Both these areas have an ample number of cars that players can 'borrow' to deliver to the Weather Station. Remember to refuel before heading out, or carry a fuel can just in case.

Stage 3: Harvest metal from an Alien Crash site (0/100) - 16,000 XP

Harvesting metal from an alien crash site is going to take some time for players to complete. As of now, there are six major locations where the metal from the crashed Mothership can be harvested.

They are:

West of Weeping Woods

Northeast of Misty Meadows

South and west of Dirty Docks

West of Boney Burbs

West of Pleasant Park

Stage 4: Talk to Characters (0/3) - 18,000 XP

16 new NPCs that have been added to the island in Fortnite Season 7. To complete stage four of the Chimpanski War Effort questline, players need to talk to three of them.

Stage 5: Interact with a mounted turret (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Despite the Fortnite IO Guards having abandoned their satellite bases, the equipment that they have left behind, including fixed turrets, is still operational. To complete this final stage of the challenges, players need to mount a turret and fire a few rounds for fun.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

