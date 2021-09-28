Fortnite Season 8 Big Mouth Tooth Ache questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite is poised to add two new NPCs to the island today. Big Mouth and Grim Fable are joining the game just in time for the Halloween season. As with all NPCs in Chapter 2 Season 8, they carry their punchcard with new Fortnite challenges for players to complete.

To get the Tooth Ache questline challenges from Big Mouth, players need to find and talk to him. Here's where to find him and how to complete the Fortnite challenges.

How to complete Tooth Ache Fortnite questline

Players will have to talk to NPCs to get their Fortnite quests this season. There are no weekly challenges, just punchcards. Big Mouth will reportedly be spawning at the Pizza Pit once he goes live at 9:00 am EST.

The Pizza Pit can be found to the north of Corny Crops. It features a restaurant building from Tomato Town. When players get close, the chat icon will show their exact location.

Upon talking to him, the Tooth Ache questline will be shared with Fortnite players if they have space to take it on. Otherwise, remove the other questlines in favor of this one.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! Grim Fable and Big Mouth are set to be enabled at 9am ET (in 30 minutes) and so will their Punchcards at the same time! https://t.co/coMY5UnD5M

Here are his challenges:

Open Chests in Steel Farm (0/2)

Search an Ice Machine (0/1)

Open Ammo boxes at Dirty Docks (0/2)

Buy a health item from a Mending Machine (0/1)

Search a supply drop (0/1)

Steel Farm is located to the northeast of Corny Crops, so it's not very far from Big Mouth's location at the Pizza Pit. Ice Machines can be found in most POIs. Most notably, there is one on top of the hotel building in Believer Beach.

There are also Mending Machines in several POIs. The quickest way to find one is to visit a gas station because each has a mending machine. Supply drops will drop randomly towards the end of a match, but players should be careful when opening them.

Mending machines can be found all across the map (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, these challenges will reportedly be having more XP applied to them. Players had complained about the challenges not rewarding enough XP, making this season a grind. According to FitzyLeaks, Fortnite has upped the number of XP acquired from punchcard quests.

Also Read

fitzy @FitzyLeakz “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO “The XP granted when completing a Punchcard has been increased from 12,000 XP to 30,000 XP!” WOOOOOOO

These challenges and the new NPCs were added to the game at 9:00 am EST.

Edited by Srijan Sen