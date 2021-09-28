Every new map change after Fortnite update v18.10: Steamy Stacks Destroyed, New Cube Town, Tilted Tower teaser and more

With Fortnite update v18.10, players can finally witness some map changes in Chapter 2 Season 8. Cubes are spreading on the island at an unprecedented pace, leading to the destruction of POIs and the creation of new ones as well.

While POIs such as Corny Complex and Coral Castle were abducted by the aliens in Chapter 2 Season 7, Steamy Stacks has faced the wrath of Kevin the Cube in the latest season.

Here's every change on Fortnite Island with the 18.10 patch.

Fortnite v18.10 update map changes: New Cube Town POI and destruction of Steamy Stacks

Instead of the highly anticipated Pyramids POI, Fortnite has introduced a Cube Town POI with the v18.10 update. However, this isn't a big surprise as the entire season is based on Cubes.

The new Cube Town POI will certainly be a popular landing spot among players owing to the massive number of chests it offers.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW CUBE TOWN POI!



With MANY Chests! NEW CUBE TOWN POI!



With MANY Chests! https://t.co/yeBGKTOBip

The destruction of POIs in Fortnite is still taking place as a new Cube has been placed near Steamy Stacks.

New Cube near Steamy Stacks in Fortnite update 18.10 (Image via Twea-Fortnite Leaks/Twitter)

A giant hole can now be witnessed in Steamy Stacks. This is most likely because a Kevin the Cube at the bottom of the pool has broken out.

Players can now spot initial signs of destruction at Steamy Stacks:

Steamy Stacks destroyed in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via HYPEX/Twtter)

It is safe to assume that the Cube corruption will affect Steamy Stacks even further, in update v18.10, and the classic POI will be destroyed soon.

Neon @NotNeon_DEV



Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update!



[📸 - Fortnite Related:Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update![📸 - @InTheShadeYT Fortnite Related:



Steamy Stacks is likely to get destroyed in this update!



[📸 - @InTheShadeYT] https://t.co/EbhnNFG2Zn

Will Tilted Towers come back to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Players will certainly be happy with the new map changes in the v18.10 patch. However, it is surprising that Epic Games hasn't brought back Tilted Towers yet, even after teasing it in one of the latest images for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

From casual players and professionals, to content creators and dataminers, almost everyone in the community was excited about the return of Tilted Towers.

HYPEX @HYPEX imagine they bring back tilted just for one of the Cubes to step on that once building again imagine they bring back tilted just for one of the Cubes to step on that once building again https://t.co/aGVOTVxXCa

Having said that, players should not be disappointed that Tilted Towers hasn't returned to Fortnite with update v18.10. The new season has just begun, and Epic Games will naturally take its time to roll out new content.

