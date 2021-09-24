All Fortnite NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced several new NPCs spread across the map. Compared to the 46 characters in Chapter 2 Season 6, players can only come across 17 NPCs in the latest season.

Regardless, new NPCs in Fortnite are valuable as loopers can activate their questlines by talking to them. Completing five stages of a questline leads to achieving Character Punchcards, granting them XP and Gold Bars.

From Madcap to Toona Fish, here's every NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Locations of all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

For reference, these are all the NPC locations marked on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map:

Players can match the numbers and find the NPCs accordingly:

Scuba Jonesy - Western Beach in Coral Castle Wrath - In the ruins near the IO base in Stealthy Stronghold Charlotte - Inside the penthouse suite in Southwest Pleasent Park Dark Jonesy - Steamy Stacks (inside the building in west) Pitstop - Northeast corner of Boney Burb Torin - Cap'n Carp truck located north of the Aftermath (map's center) Madcap - Corny Crops Toona Fish - Holly Hedges (on top of a ship called Viking Vessel) The Brat - Outside the Forknife food truck north of Lazy Lake Kitbash - Near the containers at Dirty Docks Dusk - Laky Lake (near the Primal Pond) Penny - Near Retail Row's western bridge Baba Yaga - Inside the Shack southwest of Sludgy Swamp Fabio Sparklemane - Misty Meadows (inside the Apres Ski dance club) Kor - Eastern shore of Misty Meadows J.B. Chimpanski - On the helipad located in the mountains south of Catty Corner Cube Assassin - Randomly spawns in one of the Sideways Anomalies

HYPEX @HYPEX The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! https://t.co/bU1kpHznZE

While some NPCs aren't aggressive, others act as bosses, and gamers must defeat them to get loot.

What do the NPCs do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The non-playable characters spread across the Fortnite island have now become more important than ever for players. From XP to Exotic weapons, the characters above hand out many items that play a significant role in Victory Royales.

It is safe to assume that more NPCs will arrive with their Character Punchcards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players are eagerly waiting for more quests to help them earn XP and level up the Battle Pass.

