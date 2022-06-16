Enola Holmes 2: Everything we know so far

Netflix's version of The Enola Holmes Mysteries took off in 2020 when it debuted the Millie Bobby Brown-starrer adventure/mystery-drama Enola Holmes, with a cast list that included Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge. Not long after, the movie was renewed for a sequel, at the beginning of 2021.

Fans have been clamouring for a sequel to Enola's narrative since the original movie's finale left many questions unanswered. On popular demand, Netflix officially announced a renewal via a Twitter post, on May, 2021. The sequel, titled Enola Holmes 2, finished filming in January this year.

Based on Nancy Springer's book series, the first film was based on the first part titled The Case of the Missing Marquess and the sequel will likely be picked up from the second one titled The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

Although not a lot has been confirmed regarding what to expect from the upcoming sequel, fans have been urged to make room for plenty more action and drama and to expect more from the franchise in the near future.

Enola Holmes 2 cast: Who are the actors expected to feature in the upcoming sequel?

On May 13, 2021, Stranger Things star and current face of Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown announced her return as the lead character on the set of Enola Holmes, through an Instagram post.

In an interview with Deadline, Brown expressed her excitement at reprising her role as the beloved Enola:

"I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

Henry Cavill's return as Sherlock Holmes, which was initially announced in early 2021, was backed by his Instagram post later that year, announcing his final day on the movie set. While speaking to Digital Spy, The Witcher star said,

"I had so much fun with this role. It was something that I wasn't fully expecting, really... but I just fell in love with it and the people involved. I fell in love with the character."

While Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Enola's mother in the first film, will also appear in the sequel as herself, Sam Claflin's return as Microft Holmes has not yet been confirmed. At the same time, Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne will be returning to their previous roles as director and screenwriter respectively, and will also collectively executive produce the sequel.

Additionally, Netflix also confirmed Louis Partridge's return as Lord Tewksbury during their annual TUDUM fan event on September 25, 2021. His reappearance was also shown on the streaming platform in a TikTok that starred Millie Bobby Brown as the headliner.

A few days later, on September 28, Netflix released a list of some further cast members without revealing their roles in the movie:

David Thewlis

Susan Wokoma

Adeel Akhtar

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Hannah Dodd

Abbie Hern

Gabriel Tierney

Serrana Su-Ling Bliss

Laurence Ellerker

Are there any trailers or teasers yet?

Although there isn't an official trailer for Enola Holmes 2 yet, Netflix does mention the follow-up in a teaser for the forthcoming 2022 releases. As the film's star, Millie Bobby Brown also posted a teaser of the Netflix movie on her official Instagram handle.

The clip shows Enola racing about London on her next journey while offering a glimpse of Henry Cavill's Sherlock, saying,

"In here, mystery marks extraordinary adventure."

In response, Enola said,

"The real mystery is why everyone's talking to them [the audience]. I thought that was my thing."

More about Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes 2

Based on the chronological sequence of the book series, Enola Holmes 2 will most likely deal with the narrative of Lady Cecily Allistair in The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, which sees Enola go on a quest to look for Sherlock's partner Dr. John Watson.

The syposis states:

"Enola Holmes is being hunted by the world's most famous detective — her own brother, Sherlock Holmes. But while she is on the run in the world's biggest, darkest, dirtiest city, she discovers a hidden cache of charcoal drawings and feels as if she is a soul mate to the girl who drew them. But that girl, Lady Cecily, has disappeared without a trace. Braving the midnight streets, Enola must unravel the clues to find this left-handed lady, but in order to save her, Enola risks revealing more than she should. Will she be able to keep her identity a secret and find Lady Cecily, or will the one thing she is trying to save — her freedom — be lost forever?"

Stay tuned for more updates on the highly-anticipated Netflix sequel.

