''If you wanted hope, there it is'': Fans speculate Henry Cavill's return as Superman after Zack Snyder shares post on Superman Day

Henry Cavill is arguably among the finest actors to have portrayed the character of Superman. He's made the character his own in the last decade, and fans are waiting for his return to the role. On Superman Day, June 12, director Zack Snyder shared a post on Vero with the caption,

''My Superman past present and future #Supermanday.''

The post featured a photo of Snyder and Cavill in a Superman costume.

Fans are now speculating about a new movie with Cavill playing Superman. Read further ahead to see the reactions on Twitter.

Fans speculate new Superman movie with Henry Cavill in the lead role after Zack Snyder's post

Several fans took to Twitter on Superman Day to honor the iconic character and the actor best known for playing the superhero. Many also speculated on the release of a new movie by Zack Snyder with Henry Cavill in the lead role of Superman. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

#HenryCavillSuperman #SupermanDay Zack Snyder being Henry Cavill’s number 1 hype man. But what else is new??I owe it all to @ZackSnyder for giving me my Superman. Zack Snyder being Henry Cavill’s number 1 hype man. But what else is new?? 😭🙏🏼I owe it all to @ZackSnyder for giving me my Superman. #HenryCavillSuperman #SupermanDay https://t.co/yvQqtuASdo

JJ Edwards @someblackk1d Zack definitely gave us the spark we need to go hard with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse on June 14th. Zack definitely gave us the spark we need to go hard with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse on June 14th. https://t.co/l1jXoTro1Z

Fans are excited about a new Superman project with Cavill in the titular role and Snyder at the helm. Snyder's cryptic post does not share more details, and so far, no official announcement has been made on any new project. Fans can hopefully expect positive news sometime soon in the future.

Henry Cavill as Superman

Henry Cavill has been playing Superman for nearly a decade now. He first played the iconic superhero in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, which received positive reviews from critics and was a massive commercial success. Cavill's performance in the lead role propelled him to worldwide fame, and soon he became instantly associated with the character.

Later, Cavill reprised the role in Snyder's sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, alongside Ben Affleck, who played Batman. The film, however, wasn't a massive box-office or critical hit. Cavill played the character again in Josh Whedon's version of Snyder's Justice League, followed by Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

Aside from Superman, Cavill has played many roles in numerous films and shows, including The Tudors, The Witcher, Enola Holmes, and many more.

Zack Snyder's recent works

Zack Snyder is best known for directing comic/superhero films, especially DC films, like Man of Steel, Watchmen, Justice League, and many more. His films are noted for their unique visual aesthetics and technical aspects. His last directorial venture was Army of the Dead, starring Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell in pivotal roles. The film was released globally on Netflix and in a few cinemas in the US. It received pretty positive reviews from critics and was also a commercial success.

Apart from DC films, Snyder has directed many other films from various genres, including 300, Dawn of the Dead, Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole, and many more. Over the years, Snyder has garnered a global fan following for his movies and is regarded as one of Hollywood's most popular mainstream directors.

