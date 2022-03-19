5 strongest versions of Superman in DC comics

Every DC fan is likely to be familiar with Superman, the most powerful superhero of the 21st century. However, in the DC comics, there are several versions of the famed superhero.

Some of these Superman versions can even dwarf the Clark Kent we know and love, while others are the complete opposite of Superman in every way, and usually pose a big threat to Earth and the universe as a whole.

With that in mind, we look at five of the most powerful versions of Superman.

Exploring the powerful versions of Superman appearing in DC comics

5) Cyborg Superman

Cyborg Superman, usually recognized as "The Cyborg," was brought to existence with the motive of killing Superman. During a radiation storm, scientist Hank Henshaw died along with his crew members and even his wife. Even after losing his body, Henshaw transferred his consciousness to Lex Luthor's mainframe. After learning that Superman threw the Eradicator towards the sun while they were on the ship, he believed that his wife died because of Superman.

By the time Henshaw reaches Earth, he finds out that Superman has already died in a battle against Doomsday. He later created a body identical to Superman's using Kryptonian technology. The reason for making this robotic body was to destroy Superman's reputation and avenge his wife's death.

Since Cyborg Superman was created using Kryptonian technology, it has all the powers and abilities that Superman does. These powers include super-speed flight, invulnerability, superhuman strength, and super-breath.

4) Superman X

In the DC comics, Superman X is the Man of Steel's clone created using the original Superman's DNA. He possesses all the strengths of Superman but not his weaknesses. In short, he's even more potent than the Superman version we are all familiar with.

Despite being a younger version of Superman, he once saved a Galaxy from the dictatorship of a conqueror named Imperiex.

Superman X believes that he is a living weapon that always needs to be on point, so he occasionally behaves in a heated manner, which is the exact opposite of the noble Superman.

3) Superboy

Being a binary clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, he desires to be an incredible hero. However, he has some anger issues, due to which he always gets himself into sticky situations. And having Superman's DNA, he is overconfident to the point where he considers himself superior. Consequently, he ends up making impulsive decisions and finds himself in situations that he cannot handle.

Moreover, in DC comics, along with the superhero's DNA, he also has the human DNA of Lex Luthor, which makes him inferior to the original Superman in terms of raw power. However, since he also has Lex Luthor's intelligence, Superboy can use his mind to think of strategies and overcome even the most difficult situations using his mind.

2) Bizzaro Superman

In DC comics, Bizarro is the complete opposite of what Superman stands for. He possesses every power that Superman has, making him equally powerful and dangerous.

Bizarro Superman was created when Lex Luthor used the Duplicating Ray on Superman to create the superhero's clone. However, Bizarro didn't understand what he was and started to wreak havoc on the city.

Surprisingly, Bizarro Superman fell in love with Lois Lane, who created a clone of herself using the Duplicating Ray. Duplicate Lois fell in love with Bizarro Superman, and they both left the planet to find a new home for themselves. Interestingly enough, the couple inhabited a new planet and used the ray on themselves to create multiple Bizarro Superman and Lois.

1) Superman Prime

Superman Prime is definitely the strongest version of Superman. In DC comics, Superman leaves Planet Earth after he sees everyone he loves die of age or disease. From the 21st century to the 700th century, Superman traveled around the universe to uncover great mysteries while also increasing his powers.

Interestingly, Superman Prime stayed at the Sun's core for 15,000 years, increasing his powers exponentially. He absorbed the sun's energy and became the living embodiment of Earth's Sun. While Superman Prime was gone for multiple centuries, the descendants of Superman kept fighting for truth and justice.

One of these descendants was Kal Kent, who was even more powerful than the Superman of the 21st century. He was faster than the sound of light and stronger than the gravitational pull of a falling star. But it might be fair to assume that after traveling through different universes and absorbing the power of the sun, Superman Prime could likely bring Kal Kent to his knees.

