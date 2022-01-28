How to get the Doomsday Clock card in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Powerful cards are a staple of decks within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Some of these cards are much more powerful than others. One of the cards that has players wondering when they can get their hands on it is the Doomsday Clock.

The Doomsday Clock is without a doubt a powerful card but when searching through the games more than 10,000 card library, the card is not available. That does not mean that the card will never be available for players, but at this current moment players will have to look into other powerful cards in order to aid their climb up the ranked ladder.

Dueling with power in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Powerful cards await duelists within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

While it may be disappointing to some players that they cannot score the Doomsday Clock, there are many other powerful cards within the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

One of the best ways to see how to use the many cards within the game, or to discover archetypes that may normally fly under the radar is by watching other players duel.

Players can watch other skilled duelists by selecting the Duel Live option on the main menu. Not only is watching other players a good way of finding out what works and what doesn't in a duel, but it rewards players with 5 gems just for watching a duel.

Trial and error is the best method of building the power of a deck

Experimenting with different cards helps players become better at the game (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

When players take up a new archetype, or even if they are using one they are familiar with, there is always more to learn.

The cards players choose may not be as powerful as the Doomsday Clock, but with the proper techniques and deck building, duelists can make some pretty big power plays.

Since this game is not a "best of 3" style card battler, duelists have to accept a best of one. It's easy to get discouraged on the ranked ladder.

Change up a decks cards to improve chances of victory

The best way to improve your deck is to take a look at what it is lacking. If players find themselves overrun by the backrow (spells and traps), it may make sense to add some backrow removal.

Perhaps there is a pesky monster or effect that keeps destroying their deck. Check out cards like Dark Ruler No More or Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring to negate some effects.

Making little changes to decks can yield large results. Truly at it's core, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is full of RNG, but with the right deck, and by spending a few gems, it can be turned closer into the players favor.

