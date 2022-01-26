How to get free packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Duelists can unlock more than 10,000 cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. With so many cards at their disposal, players are looking for ways to reliably get more cards to add to their decks.

However, with so many cards out there, some users are wondering how they can get more card packs for free. The answer is that currently, there is no way to directly obtain all the eight card packs for free, at least not the packs by themselves.

Instead, users can unlock smaller, two-card packs called Legacy Packs and gain gems by winning duels and completing weekly (and daily) missions. They can unlock the full eight card packs by spending 100 gems for one pack or 1000 gems for ten packs with a guaranteed SR Card.

Getting free packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Grinding out those gems

Duelists are able to complete missions to unlock free gems (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

In Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, there are many ways that players can unlock free gems that they can spend on the card packs. Currently, one of the most reliable ways is by completing missions assigned to them.

These missions can be accessed from the main menu along the top bar. Once users enter this menu, they can view different missions they can partake in. Some award gems, while others provide fun items such as titles, mates, or icons.

However, this stands as one of the most reliable ways of unlocking these gems because you can see exactly what you need to do and how much you will be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for gems in these missions can be as low as five gems and up to 1000 gems during the gamer's first few days of logging in.

Opening those sweet bonus (legacy) packs

Players can unlock legacy packs through dueling (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

When players complete a duel, whether they win or lose, they are awarded a duel score, which provides one treasure chest for every 1000 points. Within these treasure chests can be numerous rewards, although generally, these are low-level and common cards and Legacy Packs.

When users unlock Legacy Packs, they gain the ability to go to the Bonus Pack section of the store. They can then trade one Legacy Pack ticket for a Legacy Pack. These packs contain two cards each and host a pool of classic cards that long-term gamers of the trading card title will probably be fond of.

They are sometimes also awarded gems for winning duels against other duelists for ranking up and defeating their opponents. However, as you climb higher up the ranks, this source of gems from defeating other duelists becomes less and less reliable.

Level up your deck with bonus packs

Players can trade their tickets for bonus packs and score free cards (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Most cards available in the Legacy Packs just don't hold up to today's meta and are often used as fodder for dismantling so players can craft the cards they actually need. There is also a way to get 50 Legacy Pack tickets for free if you are a subscriber of the Playstation Plus subscription.

Users are able to go into the add-ons section of the store for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and purchase (for free) the 50 Legacy Pack tickets. This can significantly help build up a starter's collection with 100 free cards.

However, the most important thing is putting time into the game. The more gamers complete missions, level up, and win duels, the more gems and legacy packs they will receive. With enough time invested, individuals will be able to craft entire meta decks for free to ensure they can easily climb the ranks of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

