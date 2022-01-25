Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel guide: How to unlock secret packs

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is an expansive card game with over 10,000 cards in the collection. That can make it difficult to find rare, valid cards for a player’s deck, but there are Secret Packs to help. Secret Packs feature cards from a particular archetype of deck, making life so much easier for deckbuilding.

These packs come with eight cards apiece and cost 100 gems in the shop, but these decks have to be unlocked before the packs can be purchased. When looking at the Secret Packs, players can see three stats: Power, Technical (Difficulty), and Hold the Line (Defense) of the cards that come in that pack.

It can help a player decide on buying that pack in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The ins and outs of Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Secret Packs are a smart way to get cards for decks you want to play (Image via Konami)

There are so many different Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but how does a player unlock these? It’s straightforward, but it may frustrate players in the long run. Players need to draw a Super Rare or Ultra Yu-Gi-Oh to unlock Secret Packs! card from that card type from the pack.

The Secret Packs guarantee four cards are from that deck archetype and the other four are random cards from the Master Packs. This will help players unlock even more Secret Packs as well.

Super/Ultra Rares in Secret Packs can net you more Secret Pack unlocks (Image via Konami)

It is usually not guaranteed that a player draws a Super Rare or Ultra Rare from a card pack. The trick is to buy packs in groups of 10. Players who purchase ten packs of cards at a time are guaranteed at least one Super Rare during the pull.

A downside is that Secret Packs are only available for 24 hours after it’s unlocked, but players can buy as many of them as they like. They will have to be found again after that 24-hour period expires. Players can also craft specific cards from a deck archetype that will unlock the Secret Pack that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel player is looking for.

Fortunately, it's easy to figure out which cards are in Secret Packs (Image via Konami)

Players who craft a Secret Pack card reset the timer for purchasing the packs to have more time to buy them, which is very handy. The next question is, “How to know cards to craft?” For players who want to find out which Secret Pack unlocks a specific card, there is an easy way in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Duelists can search for a card from that deck archetype in the deck builder and select the “How to Obtain” option. It will show the Secret Pack this card will be in so players know exactly what to make. It can also tell you if crafting that card will net you free packs.

It can be a little frustrating at first, but Secret Packs, alongside a mountain of free gems gained from the Battle Pass or Missions, will make building specific decks very easy in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar