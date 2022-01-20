How to craft cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has arrived and is bringing card game players of all levels of experience together to try the classic CCG. There are few things more enjoyable in a card game than cracking open packs of cards, but sometimes, players just need one or two very specific cards.

That’s where card crafting comes into play for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Once a player knows what style of deck they are going to build, crafting it is important to get those particular pieces for a combo or deck.

Crafting Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards is easy

Crafting can fill out a deck just a little faster, to help players secure victories (Image via Konami)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a system for crafting that is easy enough to understand. Players need to head to the Deck Menu and click the square with a plus in it in order to make a new deck. Players will see a collection of cards, and the grayed-out ones are cards they do not own.

Cards can be searched for manually or found in the collection visible on the screen. No matter how many copies of a card the player owns, they can craft more. Simply click the card on the right side of the screen, which opens up the card information panel.

At the bottom right of the card, a “Generate” button can be seen. Clicking that will ask the duelist how many copies they wish to create, and also shows how many they have already. Each card requires Craft Points (CP) of that card’s rarity. That means CP N (Normal), CP R (Rare), CP SR (Super Rare), and CP UR (Ultra Rare) are needed - depending on what card that player wants.

Creating a card will give a player one copy per request, but will occasionally generate a foil version of that card instead. These “Process Cards” are separate from the regular card, so they are easily seen. Foil cards are rare, and there’s no sure way to get one, so bear this in mind.

Fortunately for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players, a card can be included in as many decks as they want. Players do not have to remove them, change them around, or make extra copies of a card.

Before players can craft cards, they need CP, which can be acquired in a few ways.

Attaining CP in Master Duel

Dismantling a card can give much-needed CP, but make sure that card won't be missed (Image via Konami)

Gaining Craft Points can be done in a few ways in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and none of these are difficult. The first is to rank up the Duel Pass, the game’s version of a Battle Pass. In addition to cosmetics and Gems (real-money currency), there are plenty of CP to unlock there, of all card rarities.

Completing missions is another way to gain CP, and players can find these in the “Missions” tab. From there, they will find Limited-Time Missions, which rewards with Gems and Unlimited Missions. The second mission type rewards a variety of things, including Craft Points. The missions are varied and can help players accrue CP for crafting.

Occasionally, players will have cards they never plan to use. The solution to this is in the third method of gaining CP - dismantling cards. In the Deck menu, players will see a red “Dismantle” button next to the “Generate” button. Players can deconstruct cards they own, and turn them into CP. It’s important to note that players will not get the full value of the card back, but if you have excess cards you simply don’t need or want, it’s a great way to make them more valuable.

Also Read Article Continues below

That’s all players need to know about crafting cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Some players prefer to simply crack packs. It can take a while to build a deck through just crafting, so it may be wise to hold off on crafting until only a handful of cards are still needed to complete a deck.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider