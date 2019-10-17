League of Legends: Legends of Runeterra is the latest card-based game from Riot Games

Kuldeep FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 17 Oct 2019, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LOR is the latest project by Riot Games

Riot Games revealed details about a bunch of games they are working on in their 10-year anniversary stream. One of the most notable game out of the lot is the card-based game, Legends of Runeterra. It is a competitive collectible card game set in the League of Legends universe.

Also read: League of Legends is coming to mobiles and consoles

Card-based game is not a new genre by any means. Riot Games addressed the fact that there are plenty of card-based games in the market and some of them are very popular. Heartstone, Gwent, and Yu-Gi-Oh! are already popular and well established in the gaming community. However, Riot Games has promised that they are bringing something new and unique with Legends of Runeterra.

A lot of us have been playing card games since we were kids, so we know the issues with the genre: Spending an entire paycheck just to try another deck. Over-the-top randomness deciding which player wins. Playing against the same decks over and over, and cards that stay broken way too long.

So we asked ourselves: what if we could change all that?

Basically, we’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what we’d do differently. And now we have a chance to shake up the genre by keeping what’s great, improving what’s not, and adding some new twists of our own.

So we’ve been hard at work making the best card game we can imagine—one that we hope players everywhere will love. We’re pretty excited to show players what we’ve got so far, and we can’t wait to hear what you think!

Legends of Runeterra will be free to play with micro-transactions available. Interested players can pre-register for the game by heading over to Legends of Runterra’s official website. The game will support both PC and mobile devices with an option of cross-play. The game will roll out its beta version at the end of the year with an official global release next year.

Get the latest Esports update only on Sportskeeda.