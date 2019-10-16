League of Legends is coming to mobiles and consoles

Wild Rift will rollout next year

After years of dominance in the PC market, League of Legends is finally coming to mobile and console platforms. Rumors regarding a mobile game by Riot Games have been floating for quite some time, and now it is actually happening.

The confirmation came on the official stream of the Riot Games’ 10-year anniversary celebration. Wild Rift is the latest game by Riot Games and will be available on mobile and console platforms.

According to the official Riot Games post, the game is not just a degraded version of League of Legends.

So basically, we rebuilt the game from scratch (like… the whole thing). Refreshed models, animations, game systems and more—but keeping true to the core League of Legends gameplay you already know. We didn’t want to just port League on PC 1:1—we want to make sure Wild Rift feels like it was designed for new platforms, and use that opportunity to make a bunch of improvements to the game. While you won’t get your unlocks from League PC, you’ll get some cool rewards for the time you’ve spent in the PC version. More to come on that in 2020!

Wild Rift will directly compete with games like Mobile Legends, Vainglory, and Arena of Valor. The afore-mentioned games are popular in the South-East Asian gaming community, and Riot Games will look to take them on. Mobile gaming will become prevalent moving into the future, and Riot Games wants to ensure that they don’t lag behind. The game won’t have a cross-platform option since there is a marginal difference between the mobile version and the original version. According to Riot Games, each Wild Rift game will last between 15-20 mins which is very less in comparison to the original version.

The game will hit the beta servers next year, and interested players can pre-register themselves.

