Top 5 reasons why 'Arcane' lovers should try Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is no longer just a video game, as Netflix's Arcane has created new dimensions and worlds. In this dimension, different titles by Riot Games (based in the Runeterra universe), collide and create wonders.

Few web series can come close to how well-received Arcane was and the fact that it's the highest-rated production from Netflix is merely another testament to that fact.

Unlike many other series, Arcane gives one unique opportunity to its admirers in the form of an extended experience. There are several game options available to people who admire the Runeterra universe.

But which one should new players choose, and why is Legends of Runeterra such a great choice?

Reasons why Legends of Runeterra is the best hands-on experience that Netflix's 'Arcane' lovers can enjoy

5) Easy to get into

Runeterra's biggest game has to be League of Legends, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's the easiest to get into. Legends of Runeterra has an easy tutorial, with a set of missions that gets the player ready for the game's basic mechanics in no-time.

4) Who doesn't love a good card game?

What's common between Poker, Blackjack, and Bridge? Apart from being some of the most widely played games? Cards. Legends of Runeterra brings together the best of both worlds, because there's an element of card collection included, just like the Pokemon TCG and Yu-Gi-Oh.

Players are also handed ready-made decks when they get started in Legends of Runeterra, which allows them to play competitively right away, without having to worry about deck-building.

3) True F2P

A lot of games on the market claim to be free-to-play, but that's only true when it comes to being available to download for free. Legends of Runeterra is very different, and Arcane lovers can progress within the game for no real cost.

No content is gate-locked behind paywalls, and no obnoxiously powerful decks are available for real-life cash. Legends of Runeterra has event passes that Arcane admirers can even use to customize their favorite Arcane champions. However, none of the event passes have any premium content that impacts the gameplay directly.

2) Play the way you want

Players have proven time and again that in Arcane, following your way is fun, despite being sometimes troublesome. Legends of Runeterra guides the player but doesn't hand-hold after a certain point. Players can play whatever way they want to pretty quickly after getting started.

Numerous modes let the players enjoy the game independently, without being forced to do something they don't like. Legends of Runeterra gives out plenty of rewards that can help players enjoy the finest and strongest decks that the game has to offer.

1) The Lore of Arcane

Arcane truly justifies the lore of Piltover and Zaun, but to enjoy more of the lore, Legends of Runeterra is the best option that watchers can explore. Legends of Runeterra even added a permanent story-rich mode called Path of Champions.

The Path of Champions will let all players play in story-rich missions, including those based on Arcane champions like Jinx, Vi, and Jayce. What more can an Arcane lover want, than to play as the champions themselves and explore the story in their own way?

