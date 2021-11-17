Legends of Runeterra predictions of Arcane champions who can receive buff in future patches

Legends of Runeterra acts as an exciting extension of Netflix's Arcane web series as admirers of the show can enjoy their favorite champions in their own ways.

Riot Games introduced a new live balance system in 2.18.0, focusing on changing how meta change takes place. The new system will bring in routine monthly patches that will tweak cards accordingly. Riot believes that Legends of Runeterra players will not depend solely on content expansions for meta shifts.

The initial balance patch was incorporated within 2.18.0. patch, which has already spiced up the Between Worlds Ranked meta. However, not all current champions in the Arcane web series are front runners in the ranked scene. It would not be entirely surprising if these champions are buffed eventually to make themselves more potent and usable in ranked.

All Arcane champions who could potentially be buffed in the future in Legends of Runeterra

1) Jinx

Jinx is one of the main characters in the Arcane series, but she is not high tier in Legends of Runeterra. While her card is okay, she can do with some buff concerning her level-up condition.

Her level up depends on the player having an empty hand, which is not common in ranked matches. Having an empty hand is not a desirable outcome and mostly happens in extremely long matches. Given where the Legends of Runeterra meta stands, Arcane's Powder desperately needs a buff.

2) Vi

Vi is the elder sister of Powder or Jinx, and she is one of the two main characters in the Arcane web series. However, she has a problem in Legends of Runeterra and her card in some ways and feels extremely limited in its utility.

While Vi's ability and keywords work well, she can still be removed quite easily in the game unless a spell or another champion protects her. A small buff for her health in Legends of Runeterra would have done wonders for her.

3) Viktor

We know Viktor can be buffed up in Legends of Runeterra, but we are unsure which area can be targeted. Viktor was the main person to back Jayce in the Arcane web series on his pursuit of magic via Hextech. In Legends of Runeterra, Viktor is usable, but the Lurk decks, which work similarly, work more consistently and are ranked in tier 1 in the current season.

That leads us to believe that Arcane's Viktor has more potential than he delivers in Legends of Runeterra at the moment. Perhaps buffing up units with Augment, as the buff dragons received in Legends of Runeterra, can help.

