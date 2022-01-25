There are thousands of cards available in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. However, some cards stand better, many of which every duelist should consider running in one form or another.

Listed below are some of the best Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards to have in each deck. Each card here is exceptional due to how strong and impactful their effects are. Most importantly, each card here has the potential to fit in most (if not all) decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

If you come across these cards, hold onto them. If you don’t have them, craft them as soon as possible.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Best cards every deck should consider

1) Infinite Impermanence

Typically, trap cards need to be set a turn before to be used, but it’s not so with Infinite Impermanence. It can be activated straight from the hand, permanently negating spell and trap cards in a single column for that turn.

9) Dark Ruler No More

Dark Ruler No More can be a combo-crusher, especially after your opponent spends several minutes setting up their entire board full of monsters. It’s hard to negate without a backrow, though the only drawback is negating damage.

8) Effect Veiler

Effect Veiler is still relative, even in today’s climate of hand-traps. Its effect alone is a great tool for shutting down effect monsters that can negate card activations.

In some cases, however, it can provide additional summoning potential with Accesscode Talker, Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians, and Crystron Halqifibrax.

7) Lightning Storm

Combo-heavy decks are the norm in Yugioh, and that won’t be any different in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Lightning Storm is an easy one-card solution to punish players using combo and control decks. This is because it does one of two things:

Destroy all Attack Position monster cards

Destroy all spell and trap cards.

6) Nibiru the Primal Being

Want to punish opponents for flooding the field with monsters? Use Nibiru the Primal Being. It blows up as many as five monsters on your opponent’s field, only to be used to create your monster.

It also comes with a good token, which can be used to set up Link monsters or for attacking.

5) Super Polymerization

There are wildly new forms the original Polymerization card has branched off into. There are even unique versions for archetypes like Elemental HERO and Gem-Knights. Arguably the best version is Super Polymerization.

For starters, it’s spell-speed four, meaning it’s nearly impossible to respond to when it does get activated. You’ll get to summon a Fusion monster. And, best of all, you can use one of your opponent’s monsters as material.

4) Imperial Order

In this day and age, not being able to use spell cards can be a death sentence for some decks. Many are entirely reliant on drawing their most important monsters through the use of spell cards.

If you were to draw an Imperial Order and activate it at the right moment, you potentially stunlock your opponent from doing much of anything. It has the potential to make the other user forfeit; it’s that good.

3) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

When it comes to hand-traps, Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring is basically the face of hand-traps. And for good reason: its effect targets just about every deck in existence. It can even negate the effects of Maxx “C.”

Discard Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring from your hand to the graveyard, then negate that effect if it applies to one of three conditions. Any deck should consider using one or more.

2) Maxx “C”

Arguably the best draw power in Yugioh and, by extension, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Just about every deck relies on special summoning.

With Maxx “C”, every time your opponent special summons, you get to draw a card. It’ll make them think twice about their next move.

1) Solemn Warning

Solemn Warning can fit in just about any deck. What makes it so strong, especially in this meta, is negating special summons. The cost is relatively small, but since special summoning is so prevalent in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it can halt a summon chain in its tracks.

