How do you attack in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Not every Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel player is going to be a veteran of card games. Many are trying for the first time, and occasionally there are things players aren’t too familiar with. If a player has skipped the tutorial missions and doesn’t realize something, it can be frustrating.

For the uninitiated, this article will provide a detailed look at how a duelist can attack successfully in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

The basics of attacking in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Combat is an essential skill in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Combat can only be done in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel during the Battle Phase, if that player is taking a turn. The player who goes first cannot attack that turn either, only on the second turn. However, the player that goes second, can make an attack.

Unlike some other card games, monsters do not have Summoning Sickness, so they can attack the turn they come into play. Players need to make sure they have done everything they want to do in Main Phase 1, before clicking the button on the right side with the current turn phase on it.

Knowing when to activate a trap to prevent attack damage is key (Image via Konami)

From there, click the “Battle Phase" button and click "Okay." This will change that part of the turn, and combat can then begin. Players need to click on the monster that they want to attack with, and click "Confirm."

If the enemy has no monsters in play, then the damage goes to the enemy player’s life total, and deals direct damage.

Before the damage goes through, the other player activates spell or trap cards that could affect the damage dealt, like Defense Draw. That trap reduces the damage the opponent does to zero. If the other player has monsters in play, then the attacker has to pick a target.

Sometimes, you just have to be aggressive (Image via Konami)

If the enemy monster is in Attack Mode (played vertically), excess damage will be caused to the other player. This does not happen if the enemy monster is in Defense Mode (played horizontally). However, some monsters can deal combat damage directly and can ignore the other player’s forces. That’s an important thing that players should keep in mind.

The attacker, during Main Phase 1, can also click on a monster and swipe up towards the other player to declare combat. The game will then ask if the player wants to move to the Battle Phase. It should also be noted that monsters in Defense Mode cannot declare attack.

Normally, a monster can only attack one time, but then there are monsters that can attack multiple times, such as White Aura Whale and Cyberse Quantum Dragon. That’s why it makes it incredibly important to know what each monster can do in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

That's all a player has to do to attack in Yu-Gi-Oh. While the gameplay may seem tricky, players get used to it after a while.

