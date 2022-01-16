Where to find Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise is described as an ore that is still being studied, but yields better metal than dragonite.

There are numerous items in the game that require Carbalite Ore for crafting. That makes it one of the more precious resources that you will come across and, thankfully, it is abundant.

You can find Carbalite Ore in Shrine Ruins, Flooded Forest, Frost Islands, Sandy Plains, and Lava Caverns. It may also be rewarded after certain quests are completed and can be found after defeating Basarios.

How to find Carbalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

Locations

A player in the Lava Caverns (Image via Capcom)

Across the map, you'll find Carbalite Ore in several mining outcrops. There are multiple locations to come across here, but the best one to farm the ore is in the Lava Caverns biome.

Lava Caverns has 12 mining outcrops that contain Carbalite Ore. Start in the northeast section of the lower level. You'll notice a hole in the wall. Crawl through to start your farming route.

Follow the path to the southwest before looping down and back to the east. The lower level contains nine outcrops, while the upper level has three all near Area 4 and Area 5.

Quests

Various quests can be assigned in the Hub (Image via Capcom)

High Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise may reward Carbalite Ore when completed. The following quests are the ones you should focus on and provide a small percentage of the items being dropped:

Bowled Over (10%)

Rotten Fruit (10%)

Grasp the Great Sword (10%)

Flooded Forest Fiasco (10%)

The Lava Caverns Sweep (20%)

Can't Kill It with Fire (20%)

The chances are low, but with a few different quests, hopefully you'll get lucky and end up with some Carbalite Ore after finishing them.

Monsters

A Basarios in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via Capcom)

One monster in Monster Hunter Rise may provide Carbalite Ore when it is defeated. It may come from carved sections, as a broken part reward, or simply from a dropped material.

Here are all the chances of obtaining Carbalite Ore by hunting down a Basarios:

Target Reward (12%)

Body Carves (10%)

Tail Carves (10%)

Back Carves (60%)

Broken Chest (25%)

Broken Back (40%)

Dropped Materials - Flinch (31%)

Dropped Materials - Wyvern Riding (39%)

Obtained from Palico (26%)

Basarios are found in Sandy Plains and Lava Caverns. It is weak to Dragon Element attacks and has no resistance against it. Target its back to inflict maximum damage.

