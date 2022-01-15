Where to find Twisted Remains in Monster Hunter Rise

Twisted Remains are one of the many materials that players will come across as they explore the stages in Monster Hunter Rise. Just like any other resource or material, players can collect remains for crafting purposes and upgrading existing equipment.

Depending on the resources players are looking for, there are a few different methods that can be used. Some resources require players to carve monsters, while others can only be collected from the map itself. Quests are a third method to find some coveted materials.

With these specific remains in Monster Hunter Rise, quests and exploration are the best methods.

Collecting Twisted Remains in Monster Hunter Rise

There's only one stage in Monster Hunter Rise in which players can find Twisted Remains, and that is in the Shrine Ruins. This location is the first one that players will encounter - it is a forest biome with relic-like structures scattered around it. Many of the early weapons will have remains as part of the crafting process, so players will need to explore the biome quickly.

Like most Monster Hunter games, the map in Rise is split into area sections that are numbered to keep exploration simple. Players can search these specific areas so they can find remains much faster than searching the entire map.

Area locations for Twisted Remains in Monster Hunter Rise:

Area 3 - East side of the location.

Area 5 - Take the great wirebug and search the top of the hill.

Area 7 - West side of the area in the hills.

Area 8 - Southwest side of the hills.

Area 11 - Head to the southeastern corner of area 11

Area 13 - Western edge of the area below the waterfall

Most of the time, they will be marked by the monster bone icon. However, there is a second way to earn the resources.

Completing quests for Twisted Remains in Monster Hunter Rise

Players need to collect resources to fight stronger monsters. (Image via Capcom)

If players don't want to spend time searching the Shrine Ruins for their required remains, another alternative is to complete quests. There are more than a few that will offer remains as rewards.

Players can look for a handful of Village Quests and Hub Quests that will give out Twisted Remains for rewards. They are each about 1-2 stars in difficulty, but they still only have a 6% of dropping, so going to the Shrine Ruins may be the best bet.

