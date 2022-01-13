Where to get Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has released for PC and many new players are diving into the series for the first time.

Many of those new players might not have a clue where to begin or how to find some of the more vital resources such as the Dragonhusk Shard.

Dragonhusk Shards can be found in bonepiles in the Flooded Forest, Frost Islands, and Lava Caverns while alternatively obtained through quest rewards. The Shards can then be used in forging weapons and armor.

How to get Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise

Locations with Dragonhusk Shards

The Flooded Forest (Image via Capcom)

Players can gather Dragonhusk Shards from bonepiles. These are different nodes that respawn every 4-5 minutes. These can be farmed for resources and the respawn rate can be cut down to just three minutes with the Raisin d'etre Dango.

Here are all locations with a Dragonhusk Shard bonepile in Monster Hunter Rise:

Frost Islands : Area 3, Area 8, Area 9, and underground in Area 12

: Area 3, Area 8, Area 9, and underground in Area 12 Flooded Forest : Area 13, Area 11, and Area 7

: Area 13, Area 11, and Area 7 Lava Caverns: Area 2, Area 5, underground in Area 10, and underground in Area 8

You can map out your own routes through these areas to create a farming path. This will ensure that each bonepile respawns before you make it back during the rotation.

Quests that reward Dragonhusk Shards

A player in the middle of the Grizzly Glutton quest (Image via Capcom)

Several Monster Hunter Rise quests have a small chance of dropping Dragonhusk Shards when completed. None of them offer up more than one at a time and the majority of them have a 6% or 7% chance.

Here are the quests and percentages that they may provide a Dragonhusk Shard:

Grizzly Glutton (6%)

Plump and Juicy (7%)

A Frosty Paradise (7%)

Out Cold (7%)

Rabid Rabbit (6%)

Hmm, Not So Tasty... (7%)

Can't Stomach the Thought (6%)

A Song of Red and Fire (6%)

Monkey Wrench in Your Plans (6%)

Third Wheel (6%)

The Hottest Around (6%)

Jumped in the Frost Islands (7%)

No Cure for the Comman Baggi (7%)

A Snowball's Chance... (6%)

A Grizzly Encounter (6%)

Hot Topic Hooligans (7%)

I Want Off This Ride (6%)

Reinventing the Wheel (6%)

Dead Ringer (6%)

Bouncing Brawlers (6%)

Flooded Forest Fiasco (8%)

Special License Test 2 (10%)

You will be completing these quests on your Monster Hunter Rise journey, so you may simply come across a Dragonhusk Shard by chance. Otherwise, your best bet is farming the bonepiles.

