Where to find Eroded Skeleton in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise has plenty of materials for players to collect, including the Eroded Skeleton needed for different items. Like any title in the Monster Hunter franchise, players will need to traverse various areas to find the materials they need.

While Eroded Skeleton can't be found as soon as users begin the game, it is certainly available in the Low Rank section of maps. So they won't have to progress too far within the game, but gamers will need to go far enough to unlock the Sandy Plains. The desert-like biome will have the eroded materials required to craft.

Getting Eroded Skeleton in the Sandy Plains of Monster Hunter Rise

When players reach the Sandy Plains, they will notice that the area is supposed to appear like a desolate wasteland of sorts. Both monsters and materials must survive through the climate, which creates the Eroded Skeleton found throughout the map.

While the name may be different from other bone materials in-game, it is essentially the same. All bone material in Monster Hunter Rise, including the Eroded Skeleton, is marked by a monster bone logo with a question mark in the center.

Any time they are found on a map like Sandy Plains, these materials can be collected, respawning every 4-5 minutes.

Eroded Skeleton locations in the Sandy Plains

Area 1 - Southwest section of area 1 surrounded by cliffs.

Area 4 - East of this section towards the edge of the map.

Area 8 - Above the marker, edge of the rocky section of 8.

Area 8/5 - This is underground; one pile is directly east, the other is on top of a clip near the entrance.

Area 9 - Head straight towards the marker of area 9.

Area 12 - In the ruins, north of the section.

Area 12 (Underground) - Two piles are located here, also within the ruins.

The Sandy Plains has plenty of dangers (Image via Capcom)

Remember that some respawn timers can be cut down by using the Raisin d'etre Dango. This item will allow the respawn times to go to three minutes, saving gamers a couple of minutes as they farm for material in Monster Hunter Rise.

Once enough skeleton is collected in the Sandy Plains, uses can take their material and craft more equipment.

