Can you do Village Quests in multiplayer in Monster Hunter Rise?

There are a few different sections of quests, including Village Quests, that players will encounter as they progress through Monster Hunter Rise. These are optional quests, tutorials, Hub Quests, and main story quests that move players through different hunter ranks.

The availability of quests change depending on whether hunters are in their own game or in a multiplayer set-up. In instances where hunters are paired up with other players, a section of quests may be noticeably missing from the quest giver.

If players are attempting to play through Village Quests with other players, they will have to forego the task at hand and move on to other hunts.

How Village Quests work in Monster Hunter Rise

Village Quests can't be played in a multiplayer game with other hunters. So, players who were planning on helping their friends, or having a friend help them, will have to look for other avenues. These quests must be played in a single player instance, and they won't be found in the Gathering Hub as long as the multiplayer is active.

The Village Quests serve as the main story for the game. When the title introduces biomes or a new monster, players have to play through the main quests to get to them. Completing these quests allows players to reach new hunter rank difficulties, and they can then move on to multiplayer to complete hunts with friends.

Aside from the main story quests being unavailable in multiplayer lobbies, players may also notice that they cannot access the original quest in this mode. That is because the quest giver, tied to the main quest lines, will also be unavailable.

Who gives out Hub Quests and Village Quests in Monster Hunter Rise?

There are two different quest givers to find in Rise. (Image via Capcom)

The NPC giving out the main quests is Hinoa, the Quest Maiden. She is much like the Handler for any Monster Hunter World fan, but with less annoying habits. For those in multiplayer, though, the quests are given by a different NPC.

Minoto the Hub Maiden is in charge of handing out new objectives to groups as they progress through their hunts. The distinction between the two is important, as it makes splitting up tasks much simpler in Monster Hunter Rise.

