Monster Hunter Rise PC guide: What is the best Palico type to invest in?

Palicoes are cute little furry companions in Monster Hunter Rise that accompany the players on their hunt. They are extremely useful and can be customized in a variety of ways to assist the players in taking down the monsters. They can join the new companion creatures, called Palamutes, introduced in Rise to go out on quests.

Palicoes in the Monster Hunter Rise can be one of five types - Fighter, Healer, Gathering, Assist and Bombardier. Each of these types brings something unique to the gameplay and the player's hunts. They can be recruited by the players from the Buddy Scout in the Buddy Plaza.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Looking at the different types of Palicoes in Monster Hunter Rise PC

As mentioned earlier, Palicoes in Monster Hunter Rise are available in the following types:

Healer - Provides sustainment and healing.

Assist - Provides traps, distractions and buffs.

Fight - Fights the monster alongside and amps players' attack.

Bombardier - Uses explosive traps and bombs to attack the moster.

Gathering - Gathers rare materials from all around.

Palicoes of different types function differently and the suitability of each depends upon the players' play choice. Of course, one must try all of them out at least once to see what compliments their style of hunting monsters best. However, this article provides a couple of choices regarding the type that is generally a great option and another one that is best suited for the beginners.

Each type of Palico has five unique abilities. They start off with one ability at Level 1 and then learn the next four at Level 5, 10 and 15. The Level 1 and Level 20 abilities are fixed to the type of the Palicoes while the other three can be learnt by other types too.

Beginners

Since the PC port was released today, there will be new players joining Monster Hunter Rise. For those who are just starting it and are not yet acquainted with the nitty-gritties of the game, the Healer type is the best option. Healer Palicoes have Herbaceous Healing and Health Horn as unique abilities for Level 1 and Level 25 respectively.

Both these abilities can help the player sustain in fights for a longer duration. Herbaceous Healing provides a health booster that happens continuously while Health Horn acts similar to a mega potion. Combining a Healing Palico with a Palamute provides new players a perfect balance of offense and defense as they learn the ropes of Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter Monster Hunter Rise Concept Art: Palamute and Palico keeping Rondine company as she tackles some late night work. #MHRise Monster Hunter Rise Concept Art: Palamute and Palico keeping Rondine company as she tackles some late night work. #MHRise https://t.co/9QcemYU1XG

Best choice in general

For this, both the Assist and the Gather Palicoes come close. An Assist Palico provides traps that can disable or make the monster vulnerable and are quite helpful during the hunt. The Level 20 Poison Purr-ison is an extremely useful ability for its status affect.

But, the best choice, once the player has gotten the hang of Monster Hunter Rise, will be the Gathering Palico. This type of companion has a much higher rate of collecting items during their hunts and quests. Their Level 20 Pilfer even steals materials from the monster itself.

The Endemic Life Barrage, Level 1 ability, throws endemic life during the battle at the monsters. These include critters like the sleep toad or the poison toad that will have a resultant status affect.

The best combination of the middle three abilities

For Level 5, the choice lies with the player based on how they wish to play. If they intend to have a healing backup, the best ability for that is the Healing Bubble. It creates bubbles that can pop and heal when touched.

The abilities of different types of Palicoes in Monster Hunter Rise (Image via RageGamingVideos on YouTube)

Those looking for a burst of damage will enjoy the Mega Boomerang more. For Level 10, the Power Drum ability from the Fight type is extremely helpful. It raises the attack and defense for both the hunters and companions.

Also Read Article Continues below

For Level 15, look for Shock Purr-ison, which provides a shock trap that immobilizes the large monsters from moving. Compared to other Level 15 abilities of other types, Shock Purr-ison is of more value and immensely helps during the fight.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider