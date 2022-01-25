Top 5 decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

With the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise from all over the world can compete to see who is the top duelist in the world. But with more than 10,000 cards to choose from, with countless spells, monsters, and traps, creating a deck that can really stand up to the competition can seem overwhelming.

To enable users to get an edge on the competition, duelists need a deck that is easy to use, consistent, and powerful. Here is a look at some of the strongest and most user-friendly decks that players can craft within the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel universe.

Five decks that need to be used in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

5) Bird-Up

A Bird-Up deck within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's public deck search (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Bird-Up is a blend of two archetypes, Tri-Brigade and Lyrilusc. This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is a powerful meta deck capable of negating many opposing duelists' cards and monsters.

Though not a beginner-friendly deck, it is a solid choice in the current meta and will have gamers winning duels if they put in the time to learn the techniques required to win with the deck.

Decklist

Main deck (43 cards)

1x Tri-Brigade Kerass

3x Tri-Brigade Nervall

3x Tri-Brigade Fraktall

1x Tri-Brigade Kitt

3x Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow

3x Lyrilusc - Turquoise Warbler

3x Lyrilusc - Beryl Canary

2x Lyrilusc - Sapphire Swallow

2x Lyrilusc - Celestine Wagtail

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

3x Maxx "C"

1x Droll & Lock Bird

1x Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

3x Lyrilusc - Bird Call

2x Fire Formation - Tenki

2x Pot of Desires

2x Called by the Grave

1x Crossout Designator

1x Harpies Feather Duster

1x Lightning Storm

1x Twin Twisters

Extra deck (15 cards)

2x Lyrilusc - Recital Starling

1x Lyrilusc - Ensemblue Robin

1x Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale

1x Number F0: Utopic Future

1x Number F0: Utopic Draco Future

1x Downerd Magician

1x Divine Arsenal AA - ZEUS - Sky Thunder

1x Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous

1x Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller

1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom

1x Salamangreat Almiraj

1x Harpie Conductor

1x Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty

1x Accesscode Talker

4) Eldlich (Stun)

An Eldlich (Stun) deck within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's public deck search (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel looking for a deck both easy to play and powerful will find Eldlich a very promising choice. Duelists who use this deck can stun users throughout the duel, causing them to be unable to act and be essentially locked from playing the game.

Not only does this deck destroy the cards the opposing gamer has, but even if Eldlich himself is destroyed, individuals can bring him back. There is tremendous staying power in this deck. All of this puts duelists using Eldlich into a good position to climb the ranks.

Decklist

Main deck (41 cards)

3x Eldlich the Golden Lord

2x Lava Golem

3x Maxx "C"

2x Cursed Eldland

1x Eldlixir of White Destiny

3x Pot of Extravagance

2x Eldlixir of Black Awakening

1x Golden Land Forever!

2x Huaquero of the Golden Land

3x Conquistador of the Golden Land

3x Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine

3x Skill Drain

2x Infinite Impermanence

1x Vanity's Emptiness

3x Solemn Judgment

1x Imperial Order

3x There Can Be Only One

1x Rivalry of Warlords

1x Gozen Match

1x Mistake

Extra deck (9 cards)

3x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max

1x Link Spider

2x Imduk the World Chalice Dragon

1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe

1x Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora

1x Skypalce Gangaridai

3) Sky Striker

A Sky Striker deck within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's public deck search (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Sky Striker is a powerful deck based around link summons. Players who use this deck will find themselves using the powerful spells at their disposal to control the game, so long as they keep their main monster zone clear.

Duelists who accomplish this are rewarded with control over their opponents through the many different Sky Striker monsters and spells. Users looking for the ability to control the game along with powerful summons will find themselves climbing the ranks of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with this strong archetype.

Decklist

Main deck (44 cards)

3x Sky Striker Ace - Raye

1x Sky Striker Ace - Roze

3x Effect Veller

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit

3x Maxx "C"

2x D.D. Crow

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

3x Formud Skipper

2x Sky Striker Mecha Modules - Multirole

1x Sky Striker Airspace - Area Zero

2x Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage!

2x Sky Striker Mecha - Shark Cannon

1x Sky Striker Maneuver - Jamming Waves!

2x Sky Striker Maneuver - Afterburners!

1x Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones

2x Sky Striker Mecharmory - Hercules Base

2x Sky Striker Mecha - Widow Anchor

1x Reinforcement of the Army

1x Foolish Burial

3x Foolish Burial Goods

1x Sky Striker Maneuver - Scissors Cross

2x Infinite Impermanence

Extra deck (15 cards)

1x Sky Striker Ace - Kagari

2x Sky Striker Ace - Kaina

2x Sky Striker Ace - Hayate

3x Sky Striker Ace.- Shizuku

2x Sky Striker Ace - Zeke

1x Linkuriboh

1x Crystron Halqifbrax

1x Accesscode Talker

1x Knightmare Phoenix

1x Knightmare Unicorn

2) Drytron

A Drytron deck within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's public deck search (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Drytron is a unique archetype in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that focuses on summoning ritual Machine monsters. Duelists can use their monsters to create large combos and summon even more monsters to their side of the field.

Utilizing a special method of summoning their monsters based on attack points instead of traditional ritual summoning methods, Drytron are genuinely unique. Duelists can use these ritual summoning combinations to strengthen their board with powerful monsters, some having 4000 attack points.

These combinations are sure to overwhelm any opposing player facing a Drytron deck.

Decklist

Main deck (40 cards)

1x Drytron Meteonis Draconids

1x Herald of Ultimateness

3x Cyber Angel Benten

3x Drytron Alpha Thuban

3x Drytron Zeta Aldhibah

1x Drytron Gamma Eltanin

1x Drytron Delta Altais

3x Diviner of the Herald

3x Herald of Orange Light

2x Eva

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

2x Maxx "C"

2x Drytron Nova

1x Drytron Fafnir

2x Meteonis Drytron

3x Cyber Emergency

1x Foolish Burial

2x Called by the Grave

1x Crossout Designator

2x Infinite Impermanence

Extra deck (15 cards)

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder

1x Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal

2x Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir

1x Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale

1x Borrelsword Dragon

1x Knightmare Unicorn

1x Union Carrier

1x I:P Masquerena

1x Linkuriboh

1x Black Rose Dragon

1x F. A. Dawn Dragster

2x Herald of the Arc Light

1x Elder Entity N'tss

1) Virtual World

A Virtual World deck within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's public deck search (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Virtual World is undoubtedly one of the most powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. With a special focus on special summoning by way of synchro summons and XYZ summons, this deck aims to summon a mighty card, True King of All Calamities.

Once gamers summon True King of All Calamities, opposing duelists will have difficulty dealing with this powerful monster card. Virtual World's ability to consistently apply pressure on opposing users and gain board presence will see any duelists utilizing this deck, thus climbing the ranks.

Decklist

Main deck (41 cards)

3x Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu

2x Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan

3x Virtual World Roshi - Laolao

3x Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji

3x Virtual World Kirin - Lili

3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

1x Maxx "C"

1x Nibiru, the Primal Being

2x PSY-Framegear Gamma

1x PSY-Frame Driver

3x Virtual World City - Kauwloon

3x Virtual World Gate - Qinglong

3x Crossout Designator

2x Called by the Grave

2x Emergency Teleport

3x Pot of Desires

1x Virtual World Gate - Xuanwu

2x Virtual World Gate - Chuche

Extra deck (15 cards)

1x Virtual World Phoenix - Fanfan

1x Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen

1x Virtual World Beast - Juijiu

1x The Phantom Knights of Break Sword

1x Gaia Dragon, the Thunder Charger

1x Constellar Ptolemy M7

1x True King of All Calamities

1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder

1x Cloudcastle

1x Vermillion Dragon Mech

1x Coral Dragon

1x Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys

1x Stardust Charge Warrior

1x Ultimaya Tzolkin

1x Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

