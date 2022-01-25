Top 5 decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

With the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise from all over the world can compete to see who is the top duelist in the world. But with more than 10,000 cards to choose from, with countless spells, monsters, and traps, creating a deck that can really stand up to the competition can seem overwhelming.
To enable users to get an edge on the competition, duelists need a deck that is easy to use, consistent, and powerful. Here is a look at some of the strongest and most user-friendly decks that players can craft within the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel universe.
Five decks that need to be used in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
5) Bird-Up
Bird-Up is a blend of two archetypes, Tri-Brigade and Lyrilusc. This Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is a powerful meta deck capable of negating many opposing duelists' cards and monsters.
Though not a beginner-friendly deck, it is a solid choice in the current meta and will have gamers winning duels if they put in the time to learn the techniques required to win with the deck.
Decklist
Main deck (43 cards)
- 1x Tri-Brigade Kerass
- 3x Tri-Brigade Nervall
- 3x Tri-Brigade Fraktall
- 1x Tri-Brigade Kitt
- 3x Lyrilusc - Cobalt Sparrow
- 3x Lyrilusc - Turquoise Warbler
- 3x Lyrilusc - Beryl Canary
- 2x Lyrilusc - Sapphire Swallow
- 2x Lyrilusc - Celestine Wagtail
- 1x Nibiru, the Primal Being
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 3x Maxx "C"
- 1x Droll & Lock Bird
- 1x Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- 3x Lyrilusc - Bird Call
- 2x Fire Formation - Tenki
- 2x Pot of Desires
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 1x Crossout Designator
- 1x Harpies Feather Duster
- 1x Lightning Storm
- 1x Twin Twisters
Extra deck (15 cards)
- 2x Lyrilusc - Recital Starling
- 1x Lyrilusc - Ensemblue Robin
- 1x Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale
- 1x Number F0: Utopic Future
- 1x Number F0: Utopic Draco Future
- 1x Downerd Magician
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA - ZEUS - Sky Thunder
- 1x Tri-Brigade Shuraig the Ominous
- 1x Tri-Brigade Rugal the Silver Sheller
- 1x Tri-Brigade Ferrijit the Barren Blossom
- 1x Salamangreat Almiraj
- 1x Harpie Conductor
- 1x Simorgh, Bird of Sovereignty
- 1x Accesscode Talker
4) Eldlich (Stun)
Players of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel looking for a deck both easy to play and powerful will find Eldlich a very promising choice. Duelists who use this deck can stun users throughout the duel, causing them to be unable to act and be essentially locked from playing the game.
Not only does this deck destroy the cards the opposing gamer has, but even if Eldlich himself is destroyed, individuals can bring him back. There is tremendous staying power in this deck. All of this puts duelists using Eldlich into a good position to climb the ranks.
Decklist
Main deck (41 cards)
- 3x Eldlich the Golden Lord
- 2x Lava Golem
- 3x Maxx "C"
- 2x Cursed Eldland
- 1x Eldlixir of White Destiny
- 3x Pot of Extravagance
- 2x Eldlixir of Black Awakening
- 1x Golden Land Forever!
- 2x Huaquero of the Golden Land
- 3x Conquistador of the Golden Land
- 3x Eldlixir of Scarlet Sanguine
- 3x Skill Drain
- 2x Infinite Impermanence
- 1x Vanity's Emptiness
- 3x Solemn Judgment
- 1x Imperial Order
- 3x There Can Be Only One
- 1x Rivalry of Warlords
- 1x Gozen Match
- 1x Mistake
Extra deck (9 cards)
- 3x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max
- 1x Link Spider
- 2x Imduk the World Chalice Dragon
- 1x Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Juggernaut Liebe
- 1x Number 81: Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Super Dora
- 1x Skypalce Gangaridai
3) Sky Striker
Sky Striker is a powerful deck based around link summons. Players who use this deck will find themselves using the powerful spells at their disposal to control the game, so long as they keep their main monster zone clear.
Duelists who accomplish this are rewarded with control over their opponents through the many different Sky Striker monsters and spells. Users looking for the ability to control the game along with powerful summons will find themselves climbing the ranks of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with this strong archetype.
Decklist
Main deck (44 cards)
- 3x Sky Striker Ace - Raye
- 1x Sky Striker Ace - Roze
- 3x Effect Veller
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 2x Ghost Ogre & Snow Rabbit
- 3x Maxx "C"
- 2x D.D. Crow
- 1x Nibiru, the Primal Being
- 3x Formud Skipper
- 2x Sky Striker Mecha Modules - Multirole
- 1x Sky Striker Airspace - Area Zero
- 2x Sky Striker Mobilize - Engage!
- 2x Sky Striker Mecha - Shark Cannon
- 1x Sky Striker Maneuver - Jamming Waves!
- 2x Sky Striker Maneuver - Afterburners!
- 1x Sky Striker Mecha - Hornet Drones
- 2x Sky Striker Mecharmory - Hercules Base
- 2x Sky Striker Mecha - Widow Anchor
- 1x Reinforcement of the Army
- 1x Foolish Burial
- 3x Foolish Burial Goods
- 1x Sky Striker Maneuver - Scissors Cross
- 2x Infinite Impermanence
Extra deck (15 cards)
- 1x Sky Striker Ace - Kagari
- 2x Sky Striker Ace - Kaina
- 2x Sky Striker Ace - Hayate
- 3x Sky Striker Ace.- Shizuku
- 2x Sky Striker Ace - Zeke
- 1x Linkuriboh
- 1x Crystron Halqifbrax
- 1x Accesscode Talker
- 1x Knightmare Phoenix
- 1x Knightmare Unicorn
2) Drytron
Drytron is a unique archetype in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that focuses on summoning ritual Machine monsters. Duelists can use their monsters to create large combos and summon even more monsters to their side of the field.
Utilizing a special method of summoning their monsters based on attack points instead of traditional ritual summoning methods, Drytron are genuinely unique. Duelists can use these ritual summoning combinations to strengthen their board with powerful monsters, some having 4000 attack points.
These combinations are sure to overwhelm any opposing player facing a Drytron deck.
Decklist
Main deck (40 cards)
- 1x Drytron Meteonis Draconids
- 1x Herald of Ultimateness
- 3x Cyber Angel Benten
- 3x Drytron Alpha Thuban
- 3x Drytron Zeta Aldhibah
- 1x Drytron Gamma Eltanin
- 1x Drytron Delta Altais
- 3x Diviner of the Herald
- 3x Herald of Orange Light
- 2x Eva
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 2x Maxx "C"
- 2x Drytron Nova
- 1x Drytron Fafnir
- 2x Meteonis Drytron
- 3x Cyber Emergency
- 1x Foolish Burial
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 1x Crossout Designator
- 2x Infinite Impermanence
Extra deck (15 cards)
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder
- 1x Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal
- 2x Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir
- 1x Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightingale
- 1x Borrelsword Dragon
- 1x Knightmare Unicorn
- 1x Union Carrier
- 1x I:P Masquerena
- 1x Linkuriboh
- 1x Black Rose Dragon
- 1x F. A. Dawn Dragster
- 2x Herald of the Arc Light
- 1x Elder Entity N'tss
1) Virtual World
Virtual World is undoubtedly one of the most powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. With a special focus on special summoning by way of synchro summons and XYZ summons, this deck aims to summon a mighty card, True King of All Calamities.
Once gamers summon True King of All Calamities, opposing duelists will have difficulty dealing with this powerful monster card. Virtual World's ability to consistently apply pressure on opposing users and gain board presence will see any duelists utilizing this deck, thus climbing the ranks.
Decklist
Main deck (41 cards)
- 3x Virtual World Mai-Hime - Lulu
- 2x Virtual World Hime - Nyannyan
- 3x Virtual World Roshi - Laolao
- 3x Virtual World Xiezhi - Jiji
- 3x Virtual World Kirin - Lili
- 3x Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- 1x Maxx "C"
- 1x Nibiru, the Primal Being
- 2x PSY-Framegear Gamma
- 1x PSY-Frame Driver
- 3x Virtual World City - Kauwloon
- 3x Virtual World Gate - Qinglong
- 3x Crossout Designator
- 2x Called by the Grave
- 2x Emergency Teleport
- 3x Pot of Desires
- 1x Virtual World Gate - Xuanwu
- 2x Virtual World Gate - Chuche
Extra deck (15 cards)
- 1x Virtual World Phoenix - Fanfan
- 1x Virtual World Kyubi - Shenshen
- 1x Virtual World Beast - Juijiu
- 1x The Phantom Knights of Break Sword
- 1x Gaia Dragon, the Thunder Charger
- 1x Constellar Ptolemy M7
- 1x True King of All Calamities
- 1x Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder
- 1x Cloudcastle
- 1x Vermillion Dragon Mech
- 1x Coral Dragon
- 1x Ravenous Crocodragon Archethys
- 1x Stardust Charge Warrior
- 1x Ultimaya Tzolkin
- 1x Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon
Note: This article reflects the author's views.