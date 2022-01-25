With access to over 10,000 cards from the classic TCG, pulling together a stellar deck may seem out of reach in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. However, Konami introduced a more efficient way to nab your favorite cards with Secret Packs.

Opening a Master Pack for desired cards will only lead to disappointment, so to find specific archetypes, players can open Secret Packs. These hidden packs only feature cards specifically from a particular archetype in significant numbers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Secret Packs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

How to unlock every Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Secret Pack

To unlock a Secret Pack, users have to pull a card from that theme, specifically a super rare or ultra-rare from that booster pack. When the pack is opened, the card is found, a key is given to gamers, unlocking its linked Secret Pack.

For example, if you obtain “Mayakashi Return”, it unlocks the Secret Pack “Fires of This World and The Next”.

Other examples of Secret Packs include:

Nebula Cyclone (Madolche)

The First Heroes (Elemental HERO)

Beloved Dolls (Photon)

Secret Packs are unlocked for 24 hours (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, there’s a catch: the Secret Pack is only available for 24 hours. A single pack costs 100 Gems, and you can buy as many packs as you can before the timer runs out. Afterward, you’ll have to unlock the Secret Pack again.

That presents a problem: the unlikely chance you’ll find the Secret Pack again. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel provides the solution through crafting.

Unlocking Secret Packs with crafting

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has its very own card crafting system, much in the same vein as Hearthstone. It’s a great way to reuse cards you don’t want (or need) and replace them with ones you do. This is especially useful for finishing decks from which you’re missing two or three cards.

When a card is dismantled, it breaks down into one of four crafting components: Normal, Rare, Super Rare, and Ultra Rare. For example, “Galaxy Soldier” dismantles for 30 Super Rare crafting components. What you get in terms of crafting materials is directly related to their rarity.

Also Read Article Continues below

The crafting system also doubles as a way to rediscover Secret Packs you want to open. So long as you craft a Super Rare or Ultra Rare card, it will unlock that card’s archetype as a Secret Pack.

Edited by Ravi Iyer