Best starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Starting out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can seem a bit daunting, even to a seasoned fan of the trading card game. With so many cards in the library (over 10,000), picking the right deck, especially from the start, can make the choice of a starter deck a large undertaking.
Luckily, players can craft the cards they need for their own decks later, or they can simply add some more to the starter deck to boost its power.
There are three starter decks to choose from — Power of the Dragon, Synchro of Unity, and Link Generation. Ultimately, the decision to use one is up to the gamer and their comfort and skill level within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Choosing the right deck to become the ultimate duelist
1) Power of the Dragon
Power of the Dragon is an excellent choice for users new to the game or trading card games in general. Boasting a pool of large attackers that are straightforward to summon, this deck serves as a great introduction to the wealth of cards Yu-Gi-Oh! has to offer.
The playstyle of this deck is a good old-fashioned beatdown style, with players attacking with giant monsters for high damage numbers. Duelists will be in an ideal spot to get through lots of the solo missions and some of the lower ranks on the ladder with this easy-to-use deck.
Decklist
Main deck (40 cards)
- 3x Luster Dragon
- 2x Divine Dragon Ragnarok
- 2x Blue-Eyes White Dragon
- 1x Twin-Headed Behemoth
- 2x The Dark - Hex-Sealed Fusion
- 2x Kidmodo Dragon
- 2x Lord of D.
- 2x Lancer Dragonute
- 2x Axe Dragonute
- 2x Kaiser Glider
- 1x Strong Wind Dragon
- 2x The Flute of Summoning Dragon
- 3x Stamping Destruction
- 2x Back to Square One
- 2x Fusion Substitute
- 2x Rush Recklessly
- 2x Silver's Cry
- 2x Ring of Destruction
- 2x Threatening Roar
- 2x Defense Draw
Extra deck (5 cards)
- 3x King Dragun
- 2x Five-Headed Dragon
2) Synchro of Unity
Synchro summoning is a strong option in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and this deck helps budding duelists get familiar with the concept. It is filled with all sorts of ways to bring out strong warrior monsters, such as Junk Warrior.
Duelists of a moderate skill level will find this deck a good place to start their journey. One of the best parts about this deck is that it features some powerful cards, notably Mystical Space Typhoon, which is great for removing spells placed by opposing duelists.
Cards such as Mystical Space Typhoon can be used in many different decks, and this is a good choice if gamers are looking for some easy-to-score cards to use in other decks.
Decklist
Main deck (40 cards)
- 2x Turbo Synchron
- 3x Speed Warrior
- 2x Nitro Synchron
- 2x Shield Wing
- 3x Junk Synchron
- 2x Shine Knight
- 2x Rockstone Warrior
- 3x Max Warrior
- 1x Tasuke Knight
- 2x Turret Warrior
- 2x The Warrior Returning Alive
- 2x Synchro Blast Wave
- 2x Shard of Greed
- 3x Mystical Space Typhoon
- 3x Half Shut
- 2x Kunai with Chain
- 2x Synchro Deflector
- 2x Limiter Overload
Extra deck (5 cards)
- 1x Junk Warrior
- 1x Flamvell Uruquizas
- 1x Turbo Warrior
- 1x Nitro Warrior
- 1x Colossal Fighter
3) Link Generation
Link summoning monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master duel is a great way to win duels. Using powerful monsters with abilities that can swing the tide in favor of the user, Link Generation is a great place to start for duelists who feel confident in their abilities to grasp the more complicated concepts of the trading card game.
While all gamers can choose this deck initially, it is most suited for duelists who have played trading card games before or are familiar with advanced concepts. Once they understand the complexities of this deck, it is a good option for clearing the beginning missions of the game and winning some duels in ranked to get more gems to buy the cards that users really want.
Decklist
Main deck (40 cards)
- 2x Protron
- 2x Digitron
- 2x Suppression Collider
- 3x Texchanger
- 1x Backlinker
- 3x Launcher Commander
- 2x Bitrooper
- 2x Link Streamer
- 3x Bravedriver
- 2x Dual Assembwurm
- 2x Share the Pain
- 2x Blustering Winds
- 2x Parallel Twister
- 2x Cynet Universe
- 2x Link Bound
- 2x Spool Code
- 2x Cyberse Beacon
- 2x Cynet Cascade
- 2x Jelly Cannon
Extra deck (5 cards)
- 1x Link Spider
- 1x LANphorhynchus
- 1x Progleo
- 1x Decode Talker
- 1x Rasterliger
