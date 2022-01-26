Best starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Starting out in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can seem a bit daunting, even to a seasoned fan of the trading card game. With so many cards in the library (over 10,000), picking the right deck, especially from the start, can make the choice of a starter deck a large undertaking.

Luckily, players can craft the cards they need for their own decks later, or they can simply add some more to the starter deck to boost its power.

There are three starter decks to choose from — Power of the Dragon, Synchro of Unity, and Link Generation. Ultimately, the decision to use one is up to the gamer and their comfort and skill level within Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Choosing the right deck to become the ultimate duelist

1) Power of the Dragon

The Power of the Dragon starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Power of the Dragon is an excellent choice for users new to the game or trading card games in general. Boasting a pool of large attackers that are straightforward to summon, this deck serves as a great introduction to the wealth of cards Yu-Gi-Oh! has to offer.

The playstyle of this deck is a good old-fashioned beatdown style, with players attacking with giant monsters for high damage numbers. Duelists will be in an ideal spot to get through lots of the solo missions and some of the lower ranks on the ladder with this easy-to-use deck.

Decklist

Main deck (40 cards)

3x Luster Dragon

2x Divine Dragon Ragnarok

2x Blue-Eyes White Dragon

1x Twin-Headed Behemoth

2x The Dark - Hex-Sealed Fusion

2x Kidmodo Dragon

2x Lord of D.

2x Lancer Dragonute

2x Axe Dragonute

2x Kaiser Glider

1x Strong Wind Dragon

2x The Flute of Summoning Dragon

3x Stamping Destruction

2x Back to Square One

2x Fusion Substitute

2x Rush Recklessly

2x Silver's Cry

2x Ring of Destruction

2x Threatening Roar

2x Defense Draw

Extra deck (5 cards)

3x King Dragun

2x Five-Headed Dragon

2) Synchro of Unity

The Synchro of Unity starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Synchro summoning is a strong option in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and this deck helps budding duelists get familiar with the concept. It is filled with all sorts of ways to bring out strong warrior monsters, such as Junk Warrior.

Duelists of a moderate skill level will find this deck a good place to start their journey. One of the best parts about this deck is that it features some powerful cards, notably Mystical Space Typhoon, which is great for removing spells placed by opposing duelists.

Cards such as Mystical Space Typhoon can be used in many different decks, and this is a good choice if gamers are looking for some easy-to-score cards to use in other decks.

Decklist

Main deck (40 cards)

2x Turbo Synchron

3x Speed Warrior

2x Nitro Synchron

2x Shield Wing

3x Junk Synchron

2x Shine Knight

2x Rockstone Warrior

3x Max Warrior

1x Tasuke Knight

2x Turret Warrior

2x The Warrior Returning Alive

2x Synchro Blast Wave

2x Shard of Greed

3x Mystical Space Typhoon

3x Half Shut

2x Kunai with Chain

2x Synchro Deflector

2x Limiter Overload

Extra deck (5 cards)

1x Junk Warrior

1x Flamvell Uruquizas

1x Turbo Warrior

1x Nitro Warrior

1x Colossal Fighter

3) Link Generation

The Link Generation starter deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Link summoning monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master duel is a great way to win duels. Using powerful monsters with abilities that can swing the tide in favor of the user, Link Generation is a great place to start for duelists who feel confident in their abilities to grasp the more complicated concepts of the trading card game.

While all gamers can choose this deck initially, it is most suited for duelists who have played trading card games before or are familiar with advanced concepts. Once they understand the complexities of this deck, it is a good option for clearing the beginning missions of the game and winning some duels in ranked to get more gems to buy the cards that users really want.

Decklist

Main deck (40 cards)

2x Protron

2x Digitron

2x Suppression Collider

3x Texchanger

1x Backlinker

3x Launcher Commander

2x Bitrooper

2x Link Streamer

3x Bravedriver

2x Dual Assembwurm

2x Share the Pain

2x Blustering Winds

2x Parallel Twister

2x Cynet Universe

2x Link Bound

2x Spool Code

2x Cyberse Beacon

2x Cynet Cascade

2x Jelly Cannon

Extra deck (5 cards)

1x Link Spider

1x LANphorhynchus

1x Progleo

1x Decode Talker

1x Rasterliger

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer