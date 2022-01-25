Despite only being recently released, there’s also a meta revealing itself on Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Not entirely surprising to players, Elemental HERO decks are amongst the best.
The Elemental HERO archetype is undoubtedly one of the most versatile in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. There is a card for practically any response, so it's worth crafting them when given the opportunity.
Here’s one of the best Elemental HERO decks used by “PDS” that made it to the top 8 during a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel tournament.
The best Elemental HERO deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel
While there are a plethora of different HERO archetypes, Elemental HERO decks these days have changed drastically from past forms. However, cards like Elemental HERO Stratos are still very much a staple.
The strength of this deck comes from its extra deck. Masked HERO Dark Law, for example, banishes your opponent’s cards that were sent to the graveyard. It can be a devastating play against zombie-related archetypes that heavily rely on the graveyard.
Other extra deck monsters like Masked HERO Acid are good for clearing the spell and trap field, while Elemental HERO Sunrise has one-turn kill potential.
Monsters
- x3 Maxx “C”
- x2 Vision HERO Increase
- x2 Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- x2 Elemental HERO Stratos
- x2 Vision HERO Vyon
- x2 Elemental HERO Shadow Mist
- x1 Destiny HERO – Celestial
- x1 Elemental HERO Liquid Soldier
- x3 Vision HERO Faris
- x1 Destiny HERO – Dynatag
- x2 Destiny HERO – Malicious
- x1 Elemental HERO Honest Neos
Spells
- x1 Foolish Burial
- x1 Reinforcement of the Army
- x1 Miracle Fusion
- x3 A Hero Lives
- x3 Fusion Destiny
- x3 Mask Change
- x2 Called by the Grave
- x3 Forbidden Droplet
Extra Deck
- x2 Masked HERO Dark Law
- x1 Masked HERO Blast
- x1 Destiny HERO – Dangerous
- x1 Elemental HERO Sunrise
- x1 Elemental HERO Absolute Zero
- x1 Vision HERO Trinity
- x1 Masked HERO Acid
- x1 Elemental HERO Escuridao
- x1 Destiny HERO – Dystopia
- x1 Xtra HERO Wonder Driver
- x2 Xtra HERO Cross Crusader
- x1 Predaplant Verte Anaconda
- x1 Xtra HERO Dread Decimator
Secret Packs to open for HERO cards
To open Secret Packs with HERO-related cards, you’ll have to have received HERO packs in other ways. This can be done by crafting cards in the deck builder or through luck by receiving a HERO card from Stalwart Force packs.
To complete the deck, it will be a combination of card crafting and opening of these Secret Packs:
- The First Heroes
- Neo Space Comrades
- Shrouded Heroes
- Transfigured Heroes