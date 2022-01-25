×
Create
Notifications

The best Elemental HERO deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

A hard-hitting HERO deck in Master Duel (Image via Konami)
A hard-hitting HERO deck in Master Duel (Image via Konami)
Brady Meyers
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 25, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Feature

Despite only being recently released, there’s also a meta revealing itself on Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Not entirely surprising to players, Elemental HERO decks are amongst the best.

The Elemental HERO archetype is undoubtedly one of the most versatile in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. There is a card for practically any response, so it's worth crafting them when given the opportunity.

Here’s one of the best Elemental HERO decks used by “PDS” that made it to the top 8 during a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel tournament.

The best Elemental HERO deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

While there are a plethora of different HERO archetypes, Elemental HERO decks these days have changed drastically from past forms. However, cards like Elemental HERO Stratos are still very much a staple.

The strength of this deck comes from its extra deck. Masked HERO Dark Law, for example, banishes your opponent’s cards that were sent to the graveyard. It can be a devastating play against zombie-related archetypes that heavily rely on the graveyard.

Other extra deck monsters like Masked HERO Acid are good for clearing the spell and trap field, while Elemental HERO Sunrise has one-turn kill potential.

Monsters

  • x3 Maxx “C”
  • x2 Vision HERO Increase
  • x2 Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
  • x2 Elemental HERO Stratos
  • x2 Vision HERO Vyon
  • x2 Elemental HERO Shadow Mist
  • x1 Destiny HERO – Celestial
  • x1 Elemental HERO Liquid Soldier
  • x3 Vision HERO Faris
  • x1 Destiny HERO – Dynatag
  • x2 Destiny HERO – Malicious
  • x1 Elemental HERO Honest Neos

Spells

  • x1 Foolish Burial
  • x1 Reinforcement of the Army
  • x1 Miracle Fusion
  • x3 A Hero Lives
  • x3 Fusion Destiny
  • x3 Mask Change
  • x2 Called by the Grave
  • x3 Forbidden Droplet

Extra Deck

  • x2 Masked HERO Dark Law
  • x1 Masked HERO Blast
  • x1 Destiny HERO – Dangerous
  • x1 Elemental HERO Sunrise
  • x1 Elemental HERO Absolute Zero
  • x1 Vision HERO Trinity
  • x1 Masked HERO Acid
  • x1 Elemental HERO Escuridao
  • x1 Destiny HERO – Dystopia
  • x1 Xtra HERO Wonder Driver
  • x2 Xtra HERO Cross Crusader
  • x1 Predaplant Verte Anaconda
  • x1 Xtra HERO Dread Decimator

Secret Packs to open for HERO cards

To open Secret Packs with HERO-related cards, you’ll have to have received HERO packs in other ways. This can be done by crafting cards in the deck builder or through luck by receiving a HERO card from Stalwart Force packs.

To complete the deck, it will be a combination of card crafting and opening of these Secret Packs:

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  • The First Heroes
  • Neo Space Comrades
  • Shrouded Heroes
  • Transfigured Heroes

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी