Despite only being recently released, there’s also a meta revealing itself on Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. Not entirely surprising to players, Elemental HERO decks are amongst the best.

The Elemental HERO archetype is undoubtedly one of the most versatile in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel. There is a card for practically any response, so it's worth crafting them when given the opportunity.

Here’s one of the best Elemental HERO decks used by “PDS” that made it to the top 8 during a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel tournament.

The best Elemental HERO deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

While there are a plethora of different HERO archetypes, Elemental HERO decks these days have changed drastically from past forms. However, cards like Elemental HERO Stratos are still very much a staple.

The strength of this deck comes from its extra deck. Masked HERO Dark Law, for example, banishes your opponent’s cards that were sent to the graveyard. It can be a devastating play against zombie-related archetypes that heavily rely on the graveyard.

Other extra deck monsters like Masked HERO Acid are good for clearing the spell and trap field, while Elemental HERO Sunrise has one-turn kill potential.

Monsters

x3 Maxx “C”

x2 Vision HERO Increase

x2 Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

x2 Elemental HERO Stratos

x2 Vision HERO Vyon

x2 Elemental HERO Shadow Mist

x1 Destiny HERO – Celestial

x1 Elemental HERO Liquid Soldier

x3 Vision HERO Faris

x1 Destiny HERO – Dynatag

x2 Destiny HERO – Malicious

x1 Elemental HERO Honest Neos

Spells

x1 Foolish Burial

x1 Reinforcement of the Army

x1 Miracle Fusion

x3 A Hero Lives

x3 Fusion Destiny

x3 Mask Change

x2 Called by the Grave

x3 Forbidden Droplet

Extra Deck

x2 Masked HERO Dark Law

x1 Masked HERO Blast

x1 Destiny HERO – Dangerous

x1 Elemental HERO Sunrise

x1 Elemental HERO Absolute Zero

x1 Vision HERO Trinity

x1 Masked HERO Acid

x1 Elemental HERO Escuridao

x1 Destiny HERO – Dystopia

x1 Xtra HERO Wonder Driver

x2 Xtra HERO Cross Crusader

x1 Predaplant Verte Anaconda

x1 Xtra HERO Dread Decimator

Secret Packs to open for HERO cards

To open Secret Packs with HERO-related cards, you’ll have to have received HERO packs in other ways. This can be done by crafting cards in the deck builder or through luck by receiving a HERO card from Stalwart Force packs.

To complete the deck, it will be a combination of card crafting and opening of these Secret Packs:

The First Heroes

Neo Space Comrades

Shrouded Heroes

Transfigured Heroes

