How to use Hog Cycle deck in Clash Royale

Clash Royale, an online strategy game, is a multiplayer title where players battle each other using cards. There are five different rarities of these cards: Common, Rare, Epic, Champion, and Legendary.

These cards are combined to form an 8-card deck, which is then used to attack the opponent's towers in combat. An ideal deck should include defensive and offensive cards to help players win battles.

Hog Cycle Deck in Clash Royale

The Hog Cycle deck is one of Clash Royale's most popular and effective battle decks. Users can change the cards based on the league and requirements.

The Hog Cycle deck is one of the strongest decks in Clash Royale. It is the perfect battle deck for Arena 8 or above and is made up of the following cards:

1) Ice Golem

The in-game description of the Ice Golem is:

"He's tough, targets buildings and explodes when destroyed, slowing nearby enemies. Made entirely out of ice... or is he?! Yes."

Arena 8 grants access to the Ice Golem card, which targets buildings with a lot of hitpoints. The Ice Golem is a mini-tank that bursts when defeated, causing minor area death damage and slowing nearby troops for 1 second.

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 112

Hitpoints: 1587

2) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Fireball is:

"Annnnnd... Fireball. Incinerates a small area, dealing high damage. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

The Fireball card, an area-damage spell with serious damage, is unlocked at the Training Camp. It's a great card to play against troops like Musketeers and Wizards.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

3) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

The in-game description of the Hog Rider is:

"Fast melee troop that targets buildings and can jump over the river. He followed the echoing call of "Hog Riderrrrr" all the way through the Arena doors."

This card is a moderately high-damage melee card that targets buildings. It can be obtained from Arena 5. Gamers should use Hog Rider with Log or Fireball to attack the minions and skeleton army.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

4) Musketeer

The Musketeer card in Clash Royale(Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Musketeers is:

"Don't be fooled by her delicately coiffed hair, the Musketeer is a mean shot with her trusty boomstick."

The Musketeer is a single-target rare card with significant damage unlocked during Clash Royale Training. As it can easily target air and ground forces, the Musketeer is an excellent backup for the Ice Golems.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

5) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valkyrie's in-game description is:

"Tough melee fighter, deals area damage around her. Swarm or horde, no problem! She can take them all out with a few spins."

The Valkyrie card is a melee area damage troop with high hitpoints and tremendous area damage unlocked from Arena 2. Her ax inflicts 360-degree damage to any troops in her immediate proximity.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

6) Zap

The Zap spell in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Zap spell is:

"Zaps enemies, briefly stunning them and dealing damage inside a small radius. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

The Zap card can be unlocked from Arena 5. It's a medium-range spell that stuns enemies inside its effective radius for 0.5 seconds. The Zap Spell can instantly incapacitate air troops, allowing Ice Golem and Hogs to attack.

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

7) Log

The Log card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Log is:

"A spilt bottle of Rage turned an innocent tree trunk into "The Log". Now, it seeks revenge by crushing anything in its path! Reduced damage to Crown Towers"

Arena 6 is where you can get the Legendary Log card. It's an area damage spell that rolls through a rectangle area on the ground, harming the targets and forcing any survivors back.

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 384

8) Cannon

The Cannon card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Cannon is:

"Defensive building. Shoots cannonballs with deadly effect, but cannot target flying troops."

From Arena 3, you can get the Cannon card, a short-range single-target defensive structure that fires cannonballs at ground soldiers and has high hitpoints and damage.

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 281

Hitpoints: 1186

Attack strategy

Players should deploy the Ice Golem card first since it can easily eat a lot of damage and attack opponent cards with Musketeers, Hogs, and Valkyrie as support troops. Use Zap spells, log, and Fireballs while attacking to finish low-hitpoint cards like Minions, Skeleton Army, and so on. Cannons should be used to divert enemy cards.

