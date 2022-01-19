Skeleton King in Clash Royale: All you need to know

Clash Royale is a strategy based game where players fight each other in a 1v1 battle using decks made up of their cards. Players get cards as rewards from chests, which are again won from battles, daily tasks and challenges.

There are 99 cards in Clash Royale at the moment, categorized into different rarities- Common, Rare, Epic and Legendary. Recently, Supercell also added another rarity known as Champions.

There are three Champion cards in Clash Royale, and Skeleton King is one of those three cards. Players can start unlocking Champion cards once they reach King Tower level 14. In this article, players are going to learn all about Skeleton King!

A look at Skeleton King from Clash Royale

In-game description of Skeleton King:

“The King of the undead himself. He sometimes feels lonely (could be due to his non-flattering features) and will summon friends to join him in the battle even after death. Tough guys have feelings too!”

Skeleton King is a Champion rarity card unlocked once players reach King Tower level 14. Skeleton King is an area damage dealing melee troop with high Hit Points and moderate damage. Like all Champion cards, Skeleton King, too, stays out of a players' card cycle. It takes 4 Elixir to play a Skeleton King card. Skeleton King damages 112 per second at base level and has 2300 Hit Points.

Skeleton King's ability

Skeleton King's ability, Soul Summoning, spawns skeletons around him depending on how many souls he has collected. It costs four elixirs to play Skeleton King and two elixirs for its ability. While Skeleton King is in the Arena, any killed troop will turn into souls. Skeleton King collects these souls.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️ Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️🏆 https://t.co/5Se3tvBYFm

Statistics of Skeleton King

Cost- 4

Hit Speed- 1.6 seconds

Speed- Medium (60)

Deploy Time- 1 second

Range- Melee: Medium (1.2)

Target- Ground

Count- 1

Transport- Ground

It deals a damage of 112 per second at base level and has 2300 Hit Points. Overall, Skeleton King's ability, Soul Summoning, is one of the most potent abilities. If used correctly, it can change the outcome of a game. It costs 4 Elixir to play Skeleton King and 2 Elixir to use the Soul Summoning ability.

