Archer Queen in Clash Royale: All you need to know

Clash Royale developers, Supercell, recently added new troops to their game, troops that are known as Champions. A champion is a card rarity that got introduced in the November 2021 update. It consists of 3 cards at the moment- Golden Knight, Archer Queen and Skeleton King.

Champion cards can be unlocked once a player reaches King Tower level 14. These Champion cards start at level 11 and go to the maximum level of 14. Archer Queen, one of the 3 Champions, is a hero that was taken from the game Clash of Clans, another game by Supercell. In this article, players are going to learn all about Archer Queen card in Clash Royale.

A look at the Archer Queen in Clash Royale

In-game description of Archer Queen:

“She is fast, deadly and hard to catch. Beware of her crossbow bolts and try not to blink - you might miss her!”

Archer Queen is a card that can be unlocked by players once they reach King Tower level 14. She is a single target ranged troop who targets both air and ground units. She has moderately high damage per second (DPS) and Hit Points. Like all other Champion cards, she stays out of the player's card cycle. She only returns when she is destroyed. A Queen card takes 5 Elixir to play.

Archer Queen's ability

Archer Queens's ability, Cloaking Cape, activates stealth mode, making her invisible to all enemies and building units. It also makes her shoot faster, thus increasing her attack speed for a short period of time.

This ability is accessible from the rightmost side of the screen, just above the player's card slots in battle. This ability has a 15 second cooldown before it can be used again. Her ability costs one Elixir to play.

Statistics of Archer Queen

Cost- 5

Hit Speed- 1.2 seconds

Speed- Medium (60)

Deploy Time- 1 second

Range- 5

Target- Air and Ground

Count- 1

Transport- Ground

She deals a damage of 188 per second at base level and has 1000 Hit Points. Overall, Archer Queen's ability, Cloaking Cape, makes her a worthy card to have in a deck. She has good DPS and Hit Points, even at base level, and it only costs 1 Elixir to tap her ability into action.

