Clash Royale is a free-to-play strategy card game where players fight each other in real-time 1v1 (2v2 in some cases) battles. Clash Royale has 106 cards, categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary and Champion.

Players collect these cards and use them to make decks for battles. To make a good deck, one must know the cards well, how to use them, which ones to use and how they go with each other. In this article, players will learn about the 5 Best Legendary cards in Clash Royale.

5 Best Legendary cards in Clash Royale

1) Mega Knight

Mega Knight is a legendary card unlocked once players reach the Royal Arena (Arena 7). He is a melee splash-damage dealing troop with very high Hit Points and moderate splash damage. Mega Knight can deal high spawn damage when played.

Mega Knight can kill low HP troops like skeleton army and goblins on spawn.

2) Bandit

Bandit is a Legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach Rascal's Hideout (Arena 13). She is a troop with moderate HP and damage.

Bandit has a skill that makes her dash to the nearest target. While in motion, she cannot be hit. Bandit has high dash damage (similar to Prince's dash) and moderate damage per second.

3) Electro Wizard

Electro Wizard is a legendary card that can be unlocked once players reach Electro Valley (Arena 11). He is a single target, ranged troop with moderate Hit Points and damage. He can stun targets from a distance which can reset their ability.

Electro Wizard is a really good card that can counter Inferno Tower and Inferno Dragon. The Electro Wizard is one of those few troops that can deal spawn damage.

4) Princess

Princess is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked once players reach the Spell Valley (Arena 5). She is an area-damage dealing, long-range troop with meager Hit Points. Her long-range allows her to target and shoot enemy towers from the other side.

She can be spawned behind other troops as she can provide outstanding support to other troops when protected well.

5) Miner

Miner is a Legendary rarity card that can be unlocked when players reach the PEKKA's Playhouse (Arena 4). He is a single-target melee troop with moderate Hit Points and damage. Miner is the only Legendary card that can travel anywhere in the Arena.

It can be used to deal damage directly to the enemy towers. When combined with other troops to push the enemy, it can be effective.

