Hulu's Pistol cast and character guide: Maisie William, Louis Partridge and others to star in miniseries

FX Network's Pistol, a limited series with six episodes by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle, is based on the English punk band The Sex Pistols. On May 31, 2022, the series is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Hulu.

During the 1970s punk rock movement uproar, with songs like Anarchy in the UK, Holiday in the Sun, Pretty Vacant, and God Save the Queen, the Sex Pistols created quite a stir when they first debuted. The band officially broke up in January 1978 due to differences amongst band members.

The actors playing the band members are Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.

The limited series will also feature Game of Thrones veterans Maisie Williams and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jordan and Malcolm McLaren, respectively. The remaining members of the stellar cast include Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, and Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale.

Meet the cast of Hulu's Pistol and their characters

1) Toby Wallace as Steve Jones

Toby Wallace will be playing Steve Jones in Hulu's Pistol. The Australian actor has previously appeared on Babyteeth and Netflix's The Society.

According to The Sex Pistol's official website, Steve Jones, who came from a troubled background and was disengaged in school, slipped into the world of small-time crime during his childhood. To avoid going to class one day in 1972, he sought the assistance of his friends Paul Cook and Wally Nightingale to start a band.

Steve Jones as a part of The Sex Pistols (Image via @tobywallace__/Instagram)

As a child, Steve was a kleptomaniac, and music (musical instruments in particular) allowed him to channel some of his excess energy. During the early stages of the band's formation, Steve is said to have visited several notable rock performers. The star has had an on-and-off music career since the band broke up in 1978.

2) Anson Boon as John Lydon aka Johnny Rotten

The Alienist and 1917 actor Anson Boon will star as the outspoken, rebellious, and fashion icon John Lydon, who goes by the stage name Johnny Rotten. Lydon was the band's vocalist from 1975 to 1978 and again for the revivals that followed during the 90s and 2000s.

After the band broke up in 1978, he founded and led a new posy-punk band called Public Image Ltd (PiL) as the lead vocalist till 1993 and again in 2009.

3) Christian Lees as Glen Matlock

Christian Lees, who has previously starred in The Phantom of the Open, will play the role of Glen Matlock in the upcoming Hulu series.

Matlock was the bass guitarist for the band's original line-up, and his credits include having written 10 out of the 12 songs that debuted on Sex Pistols' only album titled Never Mind the Bollock, Here's the Sex Pistols. He was the first to leave the band while the album was still in its recording process.

Since quitting the band in 1977, Glen Matlock has played with several different bands in addition to presenting his solo work. He resumed his role as the bass guitar at the band's reunions after the death of his substitute, Sid Vicious.

4) Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious

Enola Holmes star and fan-favorite English actor Louis Partridge will be taking up the role of the most controversial member of the band, late bassist John Simon Ritchie, aka Sid Vicious.

Vicious died in 1979 due to a heroin overdose, a year after the band split and four months after the alleged murder of his partner, Nancy Spungen. Several reports state that the bassist was accused of murdering Spungen in 1978 at New York City's Chelsea Hotel, where they had been residing.

5) Jacob Slater as Paul "Cookie" Cook

Jacob Slater is relatively new to the industry and will be playing Paul "Cookie" Cook in Hulu's Pistol. Steve Jones and Cook initially met at Christopher Wren Secondary School in Shepherds Bush. While bunking school in 1972, the two and Wally Nightingale decided to create a band, which ultimately led to the creation of The Sex Pistols. Called Cookie by his friend, he was the drummer of the band.

6) Maisie Williams as Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan

HBO's smash series Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams will play the late English actress/model Pamela Rooke aka Jordan, in the upcoming series. Jordan was well-known for her work with Vivienne Westwood and the S*X boutique on London's Kings Road in the mid-1970s, as well as her attendance at numerous gigs of the band.

The fashion icon was renowned for her bleached platinum-blonde bouffant hairstyle and black raccoon-like eye make-up, making her a very recognizable figure in the London punk movement. She is recognized for helping to establish the London punk aesthetic, along with Johnny Rotten, Soo Catwoman, and Siouxsie Sioux.

Pistol premieres this May 31, 2022, on Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far