What time will Pistol air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the Sex Pistols series

Classic rock fans have something exciting to look forward to in the coming week as a limited series about the iconic 70s punk rock band Sex Pistols premieres on Hulu on May 31, 2022. Titled Pistol, the six-episode series centers around guitarist Steve Jones and depicts the band's rise to stardom in the '70s.

The series is helmed by Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle and is based on Steve Jones' book Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The official synopsis of Pistol reads:

''The furious, raging storm at the center of the rock and roll revolution are the Sex Pistols - and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.''

Pistol release time on Hulu, plot and more details

Pistol will premiere on Hulu on May 31, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET. The series will also air on Disney+ (Star) in the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, and New Zealand. It is also set to air on the Latin American OTT platform Star+ and other territories on Disney+ but a release date is yet to be finalized.

The miniseries stars Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Patridge, and Jacob Slater in major roles, as members of the band that would go on to dominate the alternative rock scene in the UK in the 70s.

The series captures the band's tumultuous history throughout the '70s — from their influence on the underground punk rock scene, their flamboyant anti-establishment image, to their unique fashion style — with the entire narrative told from the perspective of Steve Jones.

Pistol is expected to provide an intimate look at the band, their music, and delve deep into their influence on pop culture. With a talented cast, led by Toby Wallace, fans can expect an absolute thrill-ride. The trailer sets the right expectations as it's replete with nostalgic imagery from the 70s, fueled by the passion of rock.

Director Danny Boyle is at the centre of the affairs while Craig Pearce and Frank Cottrell-Boyce serve as writers. Boyle is known for directing several acclaimed films, including the classic Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later, 127 Hours, and many more.

History of Sex Pistols

Sex Pistols is widely regarded as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Credited with pioneering punk rock music, the band is known for songs like God Save the Queen, Anarchy in the UK, and many more. Aside from music, the band was known for their distinct sense of style and anti-establishment stance. They influenced a number of bands, including The Clash, The Adverts, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and more.

The band's original line-up consisted of Steve Jones, John Lyndon, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock. Bassist Matlock was later replaced by Sid Vicious in the late '70s, who died of a drug overdose in 1979. Despite their initial career lasting for just over two years, the band continues to inspire rock musicians around the world.

