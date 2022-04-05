How did Pamela Rooke aka Jordan Mooney die? Cause of death explored as punk icon passes away at 66

On April 3, British model and punk star Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan Mooney, passed away from cancer at the age of 66. The news of her demise was reportedly announced by her partner and family.

An official statement from her family mentioned:

"Jordan (Pamela Rooke) has left her mark on this planet, whether it be as 'The Queen of Punk', or for her veterinary work and countless prize winning cats…Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come."

Jordan Mooney was best known for her collaboration with the renowned British rock band S*x Pistols and with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. Through her association with Westwood, Pamela Rooke became an icon of punk aesthetic and is often credited for being one of the leading pioneers of the style.

The cause behind Pamela Rooke aka Jordan Mooney's death

As per her family's statement, Mooney was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma (a rare form of cancer that affects the bile duct) a few years prior. The statement reads:

"She did not want any speculation regarding her passing and wished for the world to know that after a short period of illness."

Pamela Rooke, famously known as Jordan, died in her hometown of Seaford, East Sussex, England. The late 66-year-old model was surrounded by her family at the time of her demise.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and their website, Cancer.net,

"Each year, an estimated 8,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with bile duct cancer."

The American Cancer Society states that the five-year survivability rate of patients with bile duct cancer ranges from 2 percent to 25 percent, depending on the patient's stage of the cancer spread. As with any other form of cancer, patients who have had early detection would have a statistically higher probability of surviving.

The usual treatment for bile duct cancer would include the removal of the cancerous or tumorous portion of the duct. Other treatments would include radiation and chemotherapy.

Exploring the legacy left behind by the late punk icon Pamela Rooke (Jordan Mooney)

The East Sussex, England native, had multiple talents and had established herself in several avenues, like modeling, acting, managing bands, writing, and also as a veterinary nurse. Jordan Mooney was a highly influential figure who helped bring the 'punk' scene to 1970s London.

Prior to her association with the band S*x Pistols, Jordan Mooney worked at Vivienne Westwood, Malcolm McLaren boutique named S*X. Mooney also made multiple appearances at S*x Pistol's performances and often appeared in a 'punk' look at the band's early televised gigs.

In 2019, the model published her autobiography, titled Defying Gravity: Jordan's Story.

Edited by Saman