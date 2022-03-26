Imagine Dragons Mercury World Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates and more

American pop rock band Imagine Dragons have announced new dates for their upcoming Mercury World Tour. The band will commence the tour on April 10 and will perform until mid-September. The tour is in support of their latest album Mercury – Act 1. It will stretch across 20 US dates, including shows in Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. They will also be joined on the tour by special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on select dates.

General admission tickets for the Mercury Tour will be available for sale on Friday, April 1, at 10.00 am PT via Ticketmaster or from the official website of the band. Verizon members can also get access to an exclusive presale through its customer loyalty program, Verizon Up. They will get first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows starting Monday, March 28 at 10.00 am until Thursday March 31. Live Nation has also scheduled a presale for Thursday, March 31 at 10.00 am PT.

Imagine Dragons Mercury World Tour 2022 dates

April 10, 2022 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre +

April 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place +

April 15, 2022 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome +

April 17, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre +

April 19, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre +

April 22, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre +

April 24, 2022 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens +

April 26, 2022 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron +

April 28, 2022 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre +

May 01, 2022 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron +

May 03, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

May 04, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell +

August 05, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium* ^!

August 07, 2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater* ^!

August 09, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center* ^!

August 12, 2022 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium* ^!

August 14, 2022 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live* ^!

August 16, 2022 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion* ^!

August 18, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* ^!

August 20, 2022 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park* ^!

August 22, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre* ^!

August 24, 2022 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre* ^!

August 26, 2022 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL* ^!

August 28, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center* ^!

August 30, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre* ^!

September 01, 2022 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman* ^!

September 03, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*!

September 05, 2022 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park* ^!

September 08, 2022 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre* ^!

September 10, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium* ^!

September 13, 2022 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* ^!

September 15, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium* ^!

(*New Dates)

(+With support from AVIV)

(^With support from Maclemore)

(! With support from Kings Elliot)

More about Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons are an American pop rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman.

Billboard named them their "Breakthrough Band of 2013" and "Biggest Band of 2017". Imagine Dragons topped the Billboard Year-End "Top Artists – Duo/Group" category in 2018. The band released their fifth studio album Mercury – Act 1 on September 3, 2021.

In 2013, Rolling Stone called Radioactive "the biggest rock hit of the year". It was also the most streamed song of 2013 on Spotify in the United States. It won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards.

Imagine Dragons has won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award and one World Music Award. In 2018, the Imagine Dragons won Billboard awards in the Top Rock Album and the Top Rock Song respectively. In 2019, they won the Billboard for Top Rock Artist.

Edited by Siddharth Satish