When did Daft Punk disband? Musical duo returns to social media and launches 'Homework' 25th Anniversary deluxe edition

French electronic music duo Daft Punk released the 25th-anniversary edition of their first studio album, Homework, which initially dropped in 1997. The physical vinyl set is expected to be released on April 15. However, enthusiasts can preorder from Wednesday onwards.

The Deluxe edition of Homework will come with 16 original songs from the 1997 album, along with 15 remixes of the songs. As per reports, around nine of the remixes are unreleased songs that were not available for streaming prior to this drop.

Daft Punk will also bring a one-time livestream session named Twitch of the Mayan 97, which would stream their December 17, 1997 concert. The concert reportedly took place at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles.

The latest announcement of the electronic artists' release of the 25th Anniversary deluxe edition of Homework comes precisely a year after their split on February 22, last year. Following their return to social media to promote the release of their album's special edition, speculations about their return have spread through the web.

Numerous fans now think that the release of a special-edition album on the anniversary of Daft Punk's disbandment could hint at the iconic duo's return. However, it seems unlikely that the six-time Grammy-winning artists will return after their indefinite hiatus from music.

Homework 25th Anniversary deluxe edition details

The album's physical copy will come with two disks containing the original songs and remixed editions. Disk one contains 16 songs:

Daftendirekt WDPK 83.7 FM Revolution 909 Da Funk Phoenix Fresh Around The World Rollin' & Scratchin' Teachers High Fidelity Rock'n Roll Oh Yeah Burnin' Indo Silver Club Alive Funk Ad

Meanwhile, Disk two contains 15 remixes, of which nine are new. This includes:

Around The World (I: Cube remix) Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix) Around the World (Tee's Frozen Sun Mix) Around the World (Mellow Mix) Burnin' (D.J. Sneak Main Mix) Around the World (Kenlou Mix) Burnin' Ian Pooley cut-up mix Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix Around The World (M.A.W. Remix) Burnin' (Slam mix) Around The World (Original Lead Only) Burnin' (D.J. Sneak Mongowarrier Mix) Around The World (Raw Dub) Teachers (extended mix) Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)

The previous album from Daft Punk, 2013's Random Access Memories, won them four Grammys. It remains to be seen if the remixes from the new edition of their debut album will fetch them award nominations.

With Jared Leto's sequel to Tron: Legacy being greenlit, it is also possible that the duo will return to score the movie. They were involved with the highly praised soundtrack of the second film in the franchise.

