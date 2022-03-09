Who is Eve Jobs? All about Steve Jobs' daughter as she signs modeling contract with DNA Model Management

Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs and billionaire investor Laurene Powell Jobs, has taken a step forward in her modeling career.

On Monday, Eve took to Instagram to announce that she has signed a contract with DNA Model Management, which also represents Doutzen Kroes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber. Posting a Polaroid-style photo of herself, she wrote in the caption:

"now represented by @dnamodels"

Eve was last seen in Paris attending the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

All that is known about Eve Jobs

Eve is the fourth child of the tech billionaire. She has two siblings - Reed (30) and Erin Siena (26) - and a half-sister named Lisa Brennan-Jobs, who was a product of Steve's long-term relationship with Chrisann Brennan.

Before taking the fashion world by storm with her 2020 Glossier holiday ad campaign, the 23-year-old was well-known as an accomplished equestrian. In 2019, she was ranked fifth on the list of the world’s top 1,000 riders under the age of 25.

In 2015, Eve competed with Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates, the daughter of former Mayor of New York Georgina Bloomberg, singer Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Spielberg at the second annual Longines Masters show.

Eve, whose hobbies include trekking, snorkeling, and traveling, graduated from Stanford University, where she majored in science, technology, and society. She made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week back in September 2021. She also walked for the Coperni runway show that same month.

Eve reportedly has not earned a penny of the $21.7 billion fortune that her father left behind following his death in 2011, since neither of her parents believed in "the accumulation of wealth."

Edited by Siddharth Satish