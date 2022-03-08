How many kids does Steve Jobs have? Daughter Eve signs with modeling agency

Steve Job’s female child, Eve Jobs, recently joined hands with DNA Model Management, a New York-based modeling agency. It is the same agency that deputizes for other American models, including Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

On Monday, March 7, Eve posted a picture of herself on Instagram, informing her followers about the latest engagement with the modeling agency.

Reportedly, in its statement, the agency said:

“DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs. The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career.”

Not long ago, the daughter of the late tech magnifico attended Louis Vuitton’s runway show, which was held during Paris Fashion Week on March 3. Eve was seated in the front row alongside other VIPs and celebrities.

How many kids does the late Steve Jobs have?

The late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, has four kids: Lisa, Eve, Reed, and Erin Siena Jobs. American writer Lisa Brennan Jobs is the eldest of them all, followed by Reed Jobs and Erin Siena. 23-year-old Eve is the youngest among her siblings.

More about Eve Jobs

In 2020, the emerging model took her first step into the fashion world, when she posed for Glossier’s holiday campaign as part of her modeling gigs.

Moving on, she strutted Coperni’s runway in September last year and officially began her career in modeling.

After losing her father in 2011, Eve became one of the heirs to the Apple founder's fortune. Although Eve’s mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, was ranked as 95th richest person in the world on Forbes’ 2021 list, Steve’s kids were told to make their own earnings.

In 2020, while speaking to The New York Times, Laurene talked about how she inherited wealth from her husband, who didn't care about its accumulation. She further spoke about how she was not interested in leagcy wealth buldings and how the inheritance would end with her.

Eve resides in a luxury 3.5 acre property, whose estimated value was $19 million, it is located in Wellington, Florida. Laurene bought a place to facilitate her girl’s training.

The property also has an air-conditioned outhouse of considerable size that can accommodate up to 20 horses and a showjumping rink. The colossal premises possesses four bedrooms, alongside five lavatories, and a 12-meter prolonged pool.

