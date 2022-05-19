CDPR announces release window for next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be a major name in the video game industry to this day. In fact, it's been exactly 7 years since the game first arrived on PS4/XB1/PC in 2015. To celebrate the occasion, developer CD Projekt RED (CDPR) has finally announced the release period for the promised next-gen upgrade for the iconic action RPG.

See you on the Path, witchers! Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.See you on the Path, witchers! https://t.co/2wQbxMP4zh

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is set for Q4 2022, so fans can get to experience the new enhancements later this year. Fans were initially worried about the project's direction due to a delay revealed a month ago. Fortunately, they can now rest easy knowing the update is coming along fine.

What does the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt consist of?

More info coming soon! The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix More info coming soon! The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art.Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭More info coming soon! https://t.co/Hs7LwWzUAt

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned only for the PS5, XSX|S and PC. So, while the game is also available on the PS4, XB1 and Nintendo Switch, those versions won't feature in the update. It mainly has to do with the fact that the update will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of its target platforms for richer graphics and improved performance. Obviously, this includes support for ray-tracing and faster load times.

Besides that, fans can also expect new content that is apparently inspired by the Netflix show based on the series. Owners of the original game on current-gen consoles and PCs will receive this upgrade for free as well. Fans will just have to hold out for a little longer before they can dive once again into the immersive world of writer Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher book series.

What is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt about?

Acting as a sequel to 2011's The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Wild Hunt once again puts players in the shoes of Geralt, a Witcher. They are a group of monster-slaying mutants who specialize in sword-fighting, alchemy and a sub-class of magic called Signs. The narrative sees him traverse around the Continent, trying to track down his adoptive daughter Ciri. At the same time, the threat of the titular Wild Hunt looms overhead, a malevolent group of mysterious entities who wish to capture Ciri for their own intentions.

The third-person gameplay features a vast open world to explore, teeming with hostile fauna and richly written quests with memorable characters. Players will employ a variety of equipment to take on investigations and hunt down monsters, from two swords and potions to various Signs like Axii and Igni, all of which will be crucial to supplement the hack and slash combat style. As an RPG staple, Geralt can level up, be outfitted with different gear, and invest in various useful skills.

The game went on to amass several awards, including Game of the Year 2015. It also received two excellent DLC expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine. On that note, the next-gen update will also apply to any and all additional content such as the DLCs.

Edited by Atul S