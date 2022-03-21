"A new Saga Begins": CD Projekt Red announces a brand new Witcher game, in partnership with Epic Games

The Witcher trilogy is considered the holy grail of video games due to the quality all three games possess. Fans have gone back from time to time to enjoy the game and enjoy the content of all three games.

However, there's big news for the passionate fans of Geralt of Rivia as a brand new game has been announced. The announcement looks to be the start of a brand new saga altogether, which will excite the gaming community.

The Witcher series has a rich history in modern-day gaming. The three games have all been significant hits, with The Witcher 3 considered by many to be what a video game should be.

It has been a long time since a new game was announced. While many thought that the Netflix series would be a continuation, they've been proven wrong once again.

CD Projekt Red has dubbed the new game as "the new saga" (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The new Witcher game will be built on a brand-new engine

Earlier in the evening, CD Projekt Red broke the news on their official website. Based on the nature of the announcement, it seems to be a fresh new start to the series. It's unclear if the recent information refers to a single game or a series like the last one.

More: CD Projekt RED announces a new Witcher game is officially in development, being built on Unreal Engine 5More: thewitcher.com/en/news/42167/… CD Projekt RED announces a new Witcher game is officially in development, being built on Unreal Engine 5More: thewitcher.com/en/news/42167/… https://t.co/mKDNjCWVH7

While not much has been revealed, there seems to be a significant change with the upcoming game. The older games were built on REDengine, and it did its job well. However, times have changed, which means that the forthcoming game will be made on Unreal Engine 5.

This is sure to be a piece of exciting news as fans will be waiting to see what significant steps Unreal Engine 5 takes the franchise into. The developers have also announced that this will start a partnership with Epic Games.

This partnership will not be in a restrictive manner. CD Projekt Red will be working closely with Epic Games to develop Unreal Engine 5. It has additionally been announced that REDengine will continue its use, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will be on it.

At this point, there has been no further news regarding the possible plotline. Release dates and possible platforms haven't been announced as of yet. Players are advised to follow the official channels for any latest information.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar